Podcast featuring Dr. Gary L. Deel, Ph.D, J.D., Faculty Director, School of Business and. Dr. William Oliver Hedgepeth, Faculty Member, Transportation and Logistics Management. All artificial intelligence systems have bias because a human being programmed it. In this episode, Dr. Gary Deel talks to APU professor Dr. Oliver Hedgepeth about his 40+ years of experience working with AI systems and smart computers. Learn about the impressive advancements of this technology and the endless benefits for humans as well as the risks and threats of this technology. Also learn about the limitations of intelligence and why aiming for superhuman computer systems may not be in the best of humans.

