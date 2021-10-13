Dancing with the Kansas City Symphony

CHICAGO (CBS) — Amid the ongoing standoff between City Hall and the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police over the city’s vaccine mandate, a Cook County judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting union president John Catanzara from encouraging police officers to refuse to comply with the city’s policy. The ruling came as Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the FOP escalated their dispute by taking each other to court. Friday morning, the city filed a complaint against the FOP and Catanzara, for supporting a “work stoppage or strike regarding the vaccine mandate.” Both state law and the FOP contract with the city prohibit...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO