Most of us in the Android community were expecting to be able to download Android 12 onto our Pixel and play around with it today. But that’s not happening, because Google announced that it was heading to AOSP today. No updates to Pixel, just that Android 12 is heading to AOSP. That is an important step for a new version of Android, but typically that happens the same day that updates are rolling out.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO