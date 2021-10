Russian President Vladimir Putin condescendingly called a US journalist “beautiful” and “pretty” after accusing her of not understanding his explanation about a stand-off with Europe over gas supplies.Mr Putin became irritated with CNBC’s Abu Dhabi-based anchor Hadley Gamble as she pressed him for answers about whether Russia was weaponising its stranglehold on natural gas supplies to Europe.During the interview, held before a live audience during Russian Energy Week in Moscow, Mr Putin said the claims were “complete nonsense” and that Russia was a reliable energy partner.“Beautiful woman, pretty, I’m telling her one thing. She instantly tells me the opposite...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO