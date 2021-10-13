CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encountering the Divine through Reading Compass 71

umc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeeling a bit disconnected? Utilizing a reading plan helps us connect in community and feel connected to the Divine. In this episode, Pierce and Ryan outline simple plans, note the benefits of investing in reading scripture, and offer a special invitation!. Listen and Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Google / Amazon...

www.umc.org

phelpscountyfocus.com

Prayer changes things

“For this reason, since the day we heard about you, we have not stopped praying for you. We continually ask God to fill you with the knowledge of his will through all the wisdom and understanding that the Spirit gives.” - Colossians 1:9. The MOST important thing for a Christian...
RELIGION
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

God's formula for happiness

God’s formula for happiness is not a one-shot formula. It is something we need to follow every day of our lives: Worry about nothing, pray about everything, thank God for everything, and keep our minds on the right things. “I will set nothing wicked before my eyes; I hate the...
RELIGION
highplainsobserver.com

Let Go and Know God Is In Control

“Let go of your concerns! Then you will know that I am God. I rule the nations. I rule the earth." Every day, decide who’s going to be in control of your life—you or God. That choice is a battle because there are things in life you want to control....
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Positive Reading: ‘Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness’

Loneliness was called an “epidemic” long before COVID and its draining isolation were part of the national vocabulary. In her compassionate, poignant graphic memoir, Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness, Kristen Radtke slices through the shame and silence around the loneliness that is a nearly universal human experience in 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ryan
ABC 4

Reunite with your divine energy

Laurel Huston, President of Reflections Inside and Out and creator of Body Mapping joined us on the show to share what she’s been working on over the last 20 years. She is an award-winning international keynote speaker hoping to empower and inspire others to discover their highest self. Huston introduced...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
inspiringtips.com

15 Clear Signs That God Has Not Abandoned You

You are probably in a difficult situation that makes wonder if God has abandoned you. Maybe you have been hurt or wronged by people you trusted, and now you are seeking justice. Or probably you have committed a huge mistake and hurt others, and you think God is angry at you.
RELIGION
Gladwin County Record

Encounter as faith

It is common in our American culture to believe that all religions are equal. It is also common to respond to the question, “Why are you Christian?” by saying, “It was the way I was raised.” There is the common belief that we believe what we do because we have been indoctrinated through education, being socialized in our families and culture, which finally leads to internalization. Through these methods each person arrives at their core beliefs.
RELIGION
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Immersive event teaches compassion

Visitors can discover how children live in poverty when The Brick Church hosts "The Compassion Journey," Oct. 23 and 24. The immersive event is presented by Compassion International, a Christian child-sponsorship program. Compassion Journey Manager Sarah Lynn Porterfield said the self-guided journey immerses the visitor in the daily life of...
ADVOCACY
arcamax.com

Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination?

Q: Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination? – A.S. A: In the late 1800s, a German composer and his sister wrote a musical version of the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” Early in the opera, Hansel and Gretel become lost one night in a dangerous forest. Before they finally fall asleep, they sing their evening prayers, and 14 angels come to surround them and keep them safe throughout the night.
RELIGION
Fox News

Filmmaker Tim Mahoney: The Book of Revelation and its Message to 7 Churches, and to Us

It’s one of the most mysterious books in the Bible… Revelation, the last and final book of the Holy Scriptures. It’s believed to be written by the Apostle John while in exile on the Greek Island of Patmos. There the resurrected Jesus appeared to him and brought to him the words of the book. Filled with prophecy and cryptic predictions about the end times and the coming apocalypse, Revelation is often misunderstood or misinterpreted. But in its opening salvo, are Christ’s words to Seven Churches, seven Christian communities residing in towns in what today is Turkey. The churches are Ephesus, Smyrna, Pergamum, Thyatira, Sardis, Philadelphia, and Laodicea. Filmmaker Tim Mahoney and his Patterns of Evidence company, takes a look at the messages to the seven churches to see what secrets they hold. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Mahoney talks about his recently released documentary., The Seven Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire. It’s a deep dive into the warnings and words of hope to the early Christians living in a culture that has yet to accept them. They are struggling against the dominant political winds and it’s meant to help them stand strong, but also admonish them for their falling away. Mahoney says in that way Revelation is not just for the early Church, but for CHRISTIANs today, living under a dominant worldview of secular and pagan forces which they must strive to resist. What was true them is true today. And Revelation makes that clear.
RELIGION
Literary Hub

This Virginia library is getting kids to read . . . through robot companionship.

Parents and educators have tried many different tactics to get children to read—games, star charts, personalized books. Now, Roanoke County Public Library is trying something new, which seems both incredibly effective and a little dystopian: encouraging children to read by having them read to a humanoid robot. Roanoke County Public...
VIRGINIA STATE
Winston-Salem Journal

Crow: Bible offers lessons on compassion

We read about the challenges faced by people of the world. Based on national reports, there are approximately 150 million homeless people to some degree, and 1.6 billion people may lack adequate housing. (https://www.mvorganizing.org/what-percentage-of-the-world-is-homeless-2020/) As individuals, it is difficult to address these problems. We can support religious and civic organizations...
HOMELESS
urbanmatter.com

How Are the Methods of Divination Different?

Are you curious about the different methods of divination and want to know how they work? Are you interested in divination and want to learn more about it?. The field of divination is quite vast and there are many techniques to choose from. As seen on Mediumchat which is a psychic contact site, each method offers something different from both those who are practicing and those who are clients. The processes, meanings, and symbolism are all different, but they are all special in what they have to offer. Some mediums concentrate on spiritual and personal development, while others can help you resolve your love dilemmas. It may seem like a daunting task to navigate the world of divination, but once you know the different kinds out there, it can be a bit less overwhelming.
SCIENCE
goodmenproject.com

A Ghostly Encounter

When he spoke, the hairs on my neck stood on end. Clichéd, sure, but it happened. My blood ran cold, my heart stopped, I jumped out of my skin. Ok, those things didn’t happen, but I tell you, I was scared. My boss warned me the school was haunted. I...
suncoastnews.com

Pasco nonprofit changes young lives through art, prevents encounters with law

NEW PORT RICHEY — A nonprofit program that benefits at-risk youths between the ages of 5 and 18 has found a new home at the Regency Park Library in New Port Richey. Thanks to the support of people like state Rep. Amber Mariano, R-Hudson, the Prodigy Cultural Arts program remains free to the students it serves. Prodigy is a research-based prevention and diversion program that uses visual and performing arts as a means to develop life skills in youth and keep them out of trouble. The 21-year-old program has a tremendous success rate, with approximately 99% of enrolled youth staying out of trouble with law enforcement, according to a study done by Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
inspiringtips.com

9 Apparent Signs God is Trying to Tell You Something

Do you feel like God is trying to grab your attention, but you seem to be ignoring Him? What could be the clear signs that He is really trying to tell you something?. If God is warning you about one thing or He is leading you to an unfamiliar path, you should not ignore it. Remember that God knows what lies ahead of you so not listening to Him might lead you to danger. Moreover, He is the One who created you, so He knows your purpose. Following His leading is the safest and best way to do. You will not regret obeying the Lord.
RELIGION
higherperspectives.com

The 5 Types Of Betrayal That Are Just As Destructive As Cheating

Relationships don't always just end based on one catastrophic event like cheating. Sometimes it's a series of events, repetition, a shakey foundation, or simply a different kind of betrayal. While cheating is quite horrible and often impossible to come back from, there are other things that feel just as bad....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

My Shy, Straight-A Kid Just Got Caught Doing Something Horrible at School

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. Last week, my daughter’s sixth-grade teacher emailed to let me know that my daughter was caught by another student stealing from the teacher’s candy reward desk drawer at lunch, when the classroom was otherwise empty. And worse, it seems she had been doing this every day for three weeks, but was caught only now. Apparently, she has been taking candy, hiding it in her backpack, then eating it outside at recess while she read a book by herself (she sat at the edge of the recess area and wasn’t interacting with other kids). I’m horrified. I worry about the theft, obviously, plus the fact that it was food she stole, plus the fact that my daughter is spending recess all alone, eating the stolen candy.
KIDS
107 JAMZ

How Much Is the Bounty on Brian Laundrie?

With the addition of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, the popularity of the Petito and Laundrie case is heating up. In the last 48 hours, Chapman has begun to chase down a few solid leads and has even reportedly found evidence that Laundrie is in the area that Chapman is searching. Chapman believes that Laundrie is hiding out in the wilderness due to his love for the outdoors. Chapman thinks he feels more comfortable outdoors and therefore can hide better in the woods.
PUBLIC SAFETY

