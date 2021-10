SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department have arrested Carl Grant in association with the murder of Borris Williams. Detectives located evidence and information leading them to Grant. Police believe that Grant was aware that Williams had been murdered, failed to report the murder, and intentionally hid evidence in an attempt to help Reginald Grant conceal the crime.

