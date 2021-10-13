The Trials and Tribulations of Working From Home
In my hybrid role (part-time clinical, part-time administrative), I have the luxury of working from home part of the week, if I choose. Recently, a friend asked about where I work, assuming that I must certainly take advantage of the ability to work from home. With COVID upending work norms, it has been quite an experience to replace days of in-person meetings with Zoom meetings instead, which can be taken from anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection. Initially, I found the idea of working from home appealing, but I quickly realized that I happen to be the type of person that works best at, well, work.
