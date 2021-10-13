The Trials and Tribulations of Working From Home

If you’re still working from home, you’ve probably gone through two distinct stages: Finding out that it’s worse than expected and then figuring out how to make it better than expected. But a new survey of people who are still working remotely, some aspects of communal office life can’t be replicated. Seven in 10 people say they feel more isolated than they did in the office, and more than one third miss social events, including face-to-face meetings (39%), office celebrations (35%), and after-work happy hours (34%). 63% of people said they feel less engaged with their team and two-thirds say they work directly with someone who they wouldn’t be able to pick out of a lineup and recognize by name only. A majority of people working from home say that some of these issues could be fixed with better quality communication. (OnePoll)

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO