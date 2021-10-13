Boris Johnson channels his idol Sir Winston Churchill during Spanish getaway
As gas prices continue to soar and supermarket shelves appear increasingly empty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is enjoying a working holiday with wife Carrie and 17-month-old son Wilfred, with the trio reportedly staying at Zac Goldsmith’s £25,000-a-week Spanish estate. So what is the best way to wind down after tackling the country’s most pressing issues? Taking to a canvas with a paintbrush, apparently, as Johnson has been capturing the glistening Mediterranean sea from the Andalusian hillside property.www.tatler.com
Comments / 0