Boris Johnson channels his idol Sir Winston Churchill during Spanish getaway

By Davina Motion
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs gas prices continue to soar and supermarket shelves appear increasingly empty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is enjoying a working holiday with wife Carrie and 17-month-old son Wilfred, with the trio reportedly staying at Zac Goldsmith’s £25,000-a-week Spanish estate. So what is the best way to wind down after tackling the country’s most pressing issues? Taking to a canvas with a paintbrush, apparently, as Johnson has been capturing the glistening Mediterranean sea from the Andalusian hillside property.

