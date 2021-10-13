CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Cost of new cars, food, gas jump as inflation rises by highest rate since 2008

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vkO0h_0cPw369l00

Another jump in consumer prices in September sent inflation up 5.4% from where it was a year ago, matching the largest increase since 2008 as tangled global supply lines continue to create havoc.

U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in September from August as the costs of new cars, food, gas, and restaurant meals all jumped.

The annual increase in the consumer price index matched readings in June and July as the highest in 13 years, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core inflation rose 0.2% in September and 4% compared with a year ago. Core prices hit a three-decade high of 4.5% in June.

The ongoing price gains raise pressure on the Federal Reserve, whose officials have repeatedly said the increases will be transitory, and on President Joe Biden, who is facing an economy of slowing job gains and higher inflation. Biden has been accused by Republicans for spurring inflation with his $1.9 trillion rescue package enacted in March of this year.

The unexpected burst of inflation this year reflects sharply higher prices for food and energy, but also for furniture, cars, televisions, and other largely imported goods. COVID-19 has shut down factories in Asia and slowed U.S. port operations, leaving container ships anchored at sea and consumers and businesses paying more for goods that may not arrive for months.

“Price increases stemming from ongoing supply chain bottlenecks amid strong demand will keep the rate of inflation elevated, as supply (and) demand imbalances are only gradually resolved,” said Kathy Bostjancic, an economist at Oxford Economics, a consulting firm. “While we share the Fed’s view that this isn’t the start of an upward wage-price spiral, we look for inflation to remain persistently above 3% through mid-2022.”

The latest inflationary data makes it even more likely that the Fed will soon begin reducing its $120 billion a month in bond purchases , which are intended to keep longer-term interest rates low. Most analysts expect the Fed to announce such a move at its next meeting Nov. 3.

Higher prices are also outstripping the pay gains many workers are able to obtain from businesses, which are having to pay more to attract employees. Average hourly wages rose 4.6% in September from a year earlier, a healthy increase, but not enough to keep up with inflation.

For elderly Americans, however, the increase has resulted in the biggest increase in benefits in 39 years . Monthly Social Security checks will rise 5.9% next year , the government said Wednesday. So will other benefits for veterans and retirees.

One good sign in September was that prices fell or moderated in categories that had been initially pushed much higher by the pandemic. Those declines kept core price increases from worsening.

Used car prices declined 0.7% last month, the second straight drop, after costs soared over the summer as consumers, unable to find or afford a new car, turned to used instead.

The costs for hotel rooms, car rentals, and airline tickets also all fell last month, as the delta spike in COVID-19 cases limited travel plans. Car rental prices had shot up over the summer after many companies sold portions of their rental fleets. Clothing prices fell 1.1% in September, providing consumers some relief after increases earlier this year.

New cars, however, are growing increasingly expensive with costs rising 1.3% in September, and 8.7% compared with a year ago. That is the biggest 12-month increase in new car prices since 1980. A shortage of semiconductors has restrained vehicle production and left fewer cars on dealer lots.

Prices for household furniture, which has faced major shipping delays, jumped 2.4% in September alone, the biggest increase since 1988. Over the past 12 months, furniture costs have soared 11.2%, the most since 1951.

The cost of shoes rose 0.5% in September and have jumped 6.5% in the past year. Children’s shoes are up 11.9%, a record-high gain in data that stretches back to the 1950s. Most shoes are imported and are likely caught in supply bottlenecks.

Restaurant owners are paying higher salaries to lure workers who have become elusive in the pandemic and they’re paying more for food. And for the fifth consecutive month, that has led to outsized price gains, 0.5%, in September. The cost of a meal at a full-service restaurant has jumped 5.2% in the past year, an unprecedented leap for as long as records have been kept.

Gas prices jumped 1.2% last month and have soared more than 42% compared with a year ago. Electricity prices rose 0.8% in September from August.

Housing costs also rose at a strong clip, as builders say they cannot find all the parts and workers they need to build new homes as quickly as they’d like. Rents rose 0.5% in September and a measure of home prices climbed 0.4%. If sustained, those increases will put significant upward pressure on prices, as those two measures account for nearly one-third of the CPI.

Inflation is far above the Fed’s target of 2% annually. Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly said that the price gains should “abate” next year, bringing inflation closer to the target.

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida echoed that view in remarks Tuesday.

“The unwelcome surge in inflation this year, once these relative price adjustments are complete and bottlenecks have unclogged, will in the end prove to be largely transitory,” he said.

Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, joked Tuesday in separate remarks that “transitory” is now seen as the equivalent of a curse word at the Atlanta Fed. Bostic said that the price spikes mostly reflect the pandemic’s impact on supply chains and added they should eventually fade, but it will likely take longer than many Fed officials initially expected.

The White House said Wednesday that it has helped foster an agreement to keep the Port of Los Angeles open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in an effort to ease supply bottlenecks and reduce price pressures.

Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. As of Monday, there were 62 ships berthed at the two ports and 81 waiting to dock and unload, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct that rents rose 0.5% in September, not 0.4%.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, October 16th, 2021

-000- Taste of Soul Community Day of Service & Soul. 8am to Noon (While Supplies Last! First Come! First Serve!) The largest street festival in Los Angeles is canceled, again, due the pandemic. It’s replaced today with a “Community Day of Service and Soul”, a drive thru only event providing food, clothing, Covid-19 personal protection equipment and more until 1pm, outside the offices of the Los Angeles Sentinel newspaper on Crenshaw Boulevard. Everything is first come, first serve. Tasteofsoul.org has more details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, October 17th, 2021

-000- Free Zoom Conversation!. The Dark Web, the focal point of illegal online activity, where criminals can anonymously buy and sell illegal good and private information. Join AARP California and the FBI virtually for a rare conversation about protecting yourself. Register now at local.aarp.org website for the Free Noon Wednesday, October 20th Zoom conversion.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

Uncomfortable inflation is here, and it’s changing the economy

One of the biggest problems with inflation right now is not the ships stuck at the Port of Los Angeles or the price of a pack of chicken thighs or even how difficult it is to nab a reasonably priced rental car — it’s what’s happening in Americans’ minds as their expectations shift about how much goods will cost going forward.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

What a Reopened US Border Could Mean for a Fashion and Retail Rebound

The U.S. is readying to reopen its borders to international travelers next month, signaling renewed hope for an acceleration of a retail rebound in North America. Fully vaccinated travelers will be able to enter the U.S, starting Nov. 8, a White House Official told The New York Times on Friday. Under the new announcement, travelers from across the globe can enter the U.S. if they show proof that they are fully vaccinated. Air travelers must provide a negative coronavirus test within three days of entering of U.S. More travelers coming to the U.S. will likely translate to more sales across apparel and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Price Index#Food Prices#New Cars#The Labor Department#The Federal Reserve#Republicans#Oxford Economics#Fed
Midland Daily News

Social Security benefits rise 5.9% as inflation is highest in 13 years

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits for roughly 70 million Americans will increase 5.9% in 2022, the Social Security Administration announced on Wednesday, as inflation is the highest ever in 13 years. Also on Wednesday, the Labor Department said consumer prices rose 5.4% during the 12 months ending in...
BUSINESS
Tulsa World

IMF warns economy recovery threatened by virus, inflation

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is warning of rising threats to the global economic recovery posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and an outbreak of inflation. The lending agency called Thursday for greater efforts from wealthy nations to boost coronavirus vaccination rates in poorer countries, while also urging the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WTGS

South Carolina residents react to inflation from US supply chain shortages

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Prices for things like groceries, electronics and toiletries are going up. To keep it simple, throughout the U.S., retailers just can't meet the demand from their consumers. University of South Carolina professor, Sanjay Ahire, said the Grand Strand is seeing the same effects as the...
BUSINESS
Forbes

The U.S. Economy May Be Facing Another Recession, New Research Suggests

The U.S. economy may be heading for another downturn within the next six months if sagging consumer expectations are any guide, according to new research from ex-Bank of England member David Blanchflower. It’s a counterintuitive prediction given all the talk of recovery and inflation fears permeating the economic debate at...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Retail Sales Rose in September Despite Inflation & Supply Chain Slowdowns

September marked another month of retail sales growth in the U.S. Overall sales were $625.4 billion in September, marking a 0.7% jump from August, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Sales were up 13.9% compared to September 2020, with retail trade sales up 0.8% from August and 12.2% year over year. The bump follows a similarly positive report in August, where sales jumped 0.7% jump from July. In July, sales dropped 1.1% from June. Between July 2021 and September 2021, total sales were up 14.9% compared to a year ago, signaling a pattern of recovery and increased spending in...
BUSINESS
KTLA

KTLA

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy