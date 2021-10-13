Reginae Carter Pays Homage To School Daze In HBCU Themed Grind Pretty Campaign

Reginae Carter is the star of a new campaign and we LOVE to see it!

This week Grind Pretty , the online platform designed for female entrepreneurs in the beauty and lifestyle space announced it’s partnership with reality star and daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson, Reginae Carter. This campaign celebrates the Historically Black Universities and Colleges and highlights some emerging female entrepreneurs who attended HBCUs. Reginae also attended Clark Atlanta University, which is also the alma mater of Mimi Johnson, the owner of Grind Pretty.

“I’m really excited to partner with Grind Pretty. It’s really cool to support HBCUs and women entrepreneurs!” said Reginae.

“This collab is really special to me. School Daze is one of my favorite movies and I wanted to pay homage to Oscar award winning costume designer Ruth Carter who originally styled the movie! My HBCU experience was also an important factor in my life and I wanted to shed a light on the greatness they produce ” said Mimi J, CEO of Grind Pretty.

The special HBCU edition box has a retail value of over $75.00 and is priced at $29.99 including:



Brands in this box:

Abeille Creations Bonnet – FAMU grad

Blink Me Pretty Lashes – CAU grad

Belle May Naturals Hair Products – Spelman grad

Chicago French Press Coffee – Howard grad

The Glamatory Lip Potion – CAU grad

Edge control brush

Grind Pretty provides helpful tips and advice from beauty and lifestyle industry entrepreneurs, products sold by female-owned businesses, as well as its industry magazine that profiles the women whose products are included in the box.

To learn more about Grind Pretty and its quarterly subscription box, visit http://www.grindpretty.com/.