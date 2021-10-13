CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reginae Carter Pays Homage To School Daze In HBCU Themed Grind Pretty Campaign

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

Reginae Carter is the star of a new campaign and we LOVE to see it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uczjp_0cPw2jKw00

Source: Drea Nicole / Drea Nicole

This week Grind Pretty , the online platform designed for female entrepreneurs in the beauty and lifestyle space announced it’s partnership with reality star and daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson, Reginae Carter. This campaign celebrates the Historically Black Universities and Colleges and highlights some emerging female entrepreneurs who attended HBCUs. Reginae also attended Clark Atlanta University, which is also the alma mater of Mimi Johnson, the owner of Grind Pretty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0dcz_0cPw2jKw00

Source: Drea Nicole / Drea Nicole

“I’m really excited to partner with Grind Pretty. It’s really cool to support HBCUs and women entrepreneurs!” said Reginae.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cqLC_0cPw2jKw00

Source: Drea Nicole / Drea Nicole

“This collab is really special to me. School Daze is one of my favorite movies and I wanted to pay homage to Oscar award winning costume designer Ruth Carter who originally styled the movie! My HBCU experience was also an important factor in my life and I wanted to shed a light on the greatness they produce ” said Mimi J, CEO of Grind Pretty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32RcnJ_0cPw2jKw00

Source: Drea Nicole / Drea Nicole

The special HBCU edition box has a retail value of over $75.00 and is priced at $29.99 including:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTBr4_0cPw2jKw00

Source: Drea Nicole / Drea Nicole

Brands in this box:

Abeille Creations Bonnet – FAMU grad
Blink Me Pretty Lashes – CAU grad
Belle May Naturals Hair Products – Spelman grad
Chicago French Press Coffee – Howard grad
The Glamatory Lip Potion – CAU grad
Edge control brush

Grind Pretty provides helpful tips and advice from beauty and lifestyle industry entrepreneurs, products sold by female-owned businesses, as well as its industry magazine that profiles the women whose products are included in the box.

To learn more about Grind Pretty and its quarterly subscription box, visit http://www.grindpretty.com/.

