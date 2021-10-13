Halloween Eye Spy Trains in Potomac

Dreams provides players with a toolset with which to make more or less anything they please, but as with any creative medium, a blank canvas can be the most daunting thing of all. It's why one of the game's best ongoing features is the community jam, which provides everyone with a theme, and a deadline to make something that fits the brief. It gives you a starting point, which sometimes is all you need. Themed events build from this idea, providing users with a core concept and some basic templates. The end results of these collaborative efforts are some of the best parts of Dreams, and that's again proven to be the case with All Hallows' Dreams: Ghost Train.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO