Halloween Eye Spy Trains in Potomac
Children and adults alike are captivated by the Cabin John Miniature Train. And for the rest of October, the trains will be decked out and extra spooky. The train’s five-passenger cars carry visitors on a scenic two-mile ride through the Cabin John Regional Park (about a 15-minute ride). Watch for the not-so-spooky characters along the way. https://www.montgomeryparks.org/parks-and-trails/cabin-john-regional-park/miniature-train/www.connectionnewspapers.com
