TV Series

What Exactly Went Down Between Max and Veronica? 'New Amsterdam' Fans Are Very Curious

 5 days ago
The arrival of a new character on New Amsterdam could easily cast doubt on Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and Dr. Max Goodwin's (Ryan Eggold) plans to start a new life in the U.K. Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) first appeared in Season 4, Episode 2 of New Amsterdam and made it abundantly clear that things will turn upside down at the hospital under her direction. But how does she know Max?

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

