What Exactly Went Down Between Max and Veronica? 'New Amsterdam' Fans Are Very Curious

Spoilers ahead for the October 5 episode of New Amsterdam Season 4. In case you thought things were going a little too well for Max, Helen, and the rest of the doctors at New Amsterdam, “Same As It Ever Was” definitely turned that upside down. New Amsterdam gave Michelle Forbes a proper introduction as Dr. Veronica Fuentes, although she didn’t cross paths with Max until the end of the episode. She didn’t make the best impression on the doctors, and Max’s reaction proves that she’s going to be very bad news for him. But is she actually a villain? Let’s break down what we know so far.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO