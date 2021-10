One of the most exclusive Bugattis of all time is almost ready to take its place on the starting line. The French supercar specialists announced on Friday that the $9.6 mill Centodieci has completed hot-weather testing. With that hurdle out of the way, series production of the 1-of-10 hypercar is on pace to begin next year. First announced in the summer of 2019, the company’s latest limited-edition model is both a celebration of its history—“Centodieci” is Italian for 110, the marque’s age at the time it was announced—and a specific homage to the EB110. Not only was that vehicle one of the...

