Stay at home moms with home workouts?

So I'm looking for some commentary on my home workout routine. Since the beginning of the pandemic, I've lost about 40 lbs doing a combination of Intermittent Fasting and Exercise. I was doing HIIT 2x per week and Full-Body Weightlifting 3x per week and I also have a dog that I take on two 1hr walks practically daily so I get 8K-10K steps just from this. But after a while, I felt like I was working out a bit too much as I had frequent aches and pains in my legs, shoulders and elbows. So I've scaled back on the cardio and switched to a Upper/Lower split with my lifting. It's been a bit harder to maintain the weight loss. My goal was to get down to 160 before switching to a bulk. My body shape has definitely changed and I got down to 170 in July but since then, I've been yo-yo'ing between 173-180. My fault mostly because I slack on logging over the weekend and tend to overeat when hanging with friends and the girlfriend (was way easier during the lockdowns in Cali, lol.)

WORKOUTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO