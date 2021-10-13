CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay at home moms with home workouts?

As the title states, I am looking to find/friend those moms who have children to look after while also working towards healthy living at home. I row daily, lift weights, and aim for 10,000+ steps each day. (If you have a fitbit that's an added bonus!) I also track my...

Dealing with COVID-19: Health Suggestions for Staying Fit at Home

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the entire world, from the tiniest towns to the largest cities. The virus shut down companies and borders all around the world. The onset of such a big epidemic also provided various chances for individuals working in the healthcare field. Jobs for pathologists opened up worldwide as the need for more study on lethal viruses became vital to the creation of vaccinations, and this trend is still going strong as of 2021.
A 20-Minute Bodyweight Cardio Workout You Can Do at Home

There’s a lot to love about cardio training. It can help reduce blood pressure and improve cardiovascular functioning while also delivering a rush of endorphins, as SELF previously reported. The best part, though? You don’t need to do a complicated or intense workout to reap these benefits. In fact, exercisers...
Vibe

Usher Partners With Peloton For New At-Home Dance Cardio Workouts

In the midst of Usher’s Las Vegas residency, the Atlanta crooner is putting his dance skills to great use off the stage. It was announced on Thursday (Oct. 7) that he is the first of seven artists featured for season two of Peloton’s Dance Cardio workout series. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usher (@usher) In a statement obtained by EBONY, the 42-year-old expressed, “Dance has the power to energize, ignite and bring people together in a fun celebration of movement and music. I’m thrilled to lend my personal style to this new season of Peloton Dance Cardio. As...
Complete beginner. My workout?

Probably, assuming you have an energy surplus and are getting enough protein. While that's a solid list, I see it's missing chest and you have one type of curl (there are many, some hit different parts of the bicep than others), but you don't have anything for the triceps which is the bulk of the upper arm.
Getting a good workout at home can be effective and cost efficient

When fitness fans think of an exercise bike these days, chances are the first brand that comes to mind is Peloton. The exercise bike comes with a big touchscreen along with a huge selection of live and on-demand classes. Peloton has its fans, and according to Consumer Reports the company...
I hate the gym

So I've gotten gym memberships in the past only to end them and lose the money. I have a community gym, but hours suck due to COVID restrictions. I have a few free weights (adjustable dumbbells) but that's about it. I start and get distracted often because lifting doesn't really...
Losing weight after two babies

Hey guys I’ve recently started to really hate my body’s, 3 years ago I was a size 6/8 I’ve had two children in 3 years and now I’m a 12/14 and finding it so hard to lose the mum tum, any help and advice please. Replies. Posts: 544 Member. Put...
How have you been treated differently based on your weight?

In my adult life, I’ve bounced from 70lbs overweight and 10-20 LBs underweight. What bothers me (for whatever reason) is how I’m viewed differently being at my heaviest. I wish we could all see each other for who we are, not our pants size. If someone doesn’t love me at my heaviest, they don’t deserve me at my thinnest? 😅
Why Adele’s ‘2 To 3 Times A Day’ Workout Regimen Is ‘Way Too Much’

Experts say Adele’s regimen of exercising two to three-times a day is “way too much.”. The “Hello” singer revealed to Vogue that she’s become “addicted” to exercising “two to three times a day.”. Health experts say, “Maintaining a moderate exercise routine is an essential component of leading a healthy lifestyle....
Fresh slate - who is with me?!

Been weightlifting for the last three months, but it's time to get serious and really shred through this fat I've accumulated the last few years. Looking for friends to stay accountable with to make this more fun! Ideally others who are into strength training and becoming stronger in addition to shedding fat.
Need Some Help With Workout Tips

So I'm looking for some commentary on my home workout routine. Since the beginning of the pandemic, I've lost about 40 lbs doing a combination of Intermittent Fasting and Exercise. I was doing HIIT 2x per week and Full-Body Weightlifting 3x per week and I also have a dog that I take on two 1hr walks practically daily so I get 8K-10K steps just from this. But after a while, I felt like I was working out a bit too much as I had frequent aches and pains in my legs, shoulders and elbows. So I've scaled back on the cardio and switched to a Upper/Lower split with my lifting. It's been a bit harder to maintain the weight loss. My goal was to get down to 160 before switching to a bulk. My body shape has definitely changed and I got down to 170 in July but since then, I've been yo-yo'ing between 173-180. My fault mostly because I slack on logging over the weekend and tend to overeat when hanging with friends and the girlfriend (was way easier during the lockdowns in Cali, lol.)
New budget-friendly ways to workout from home

So many things have changed during the past year, including how and where we work out. Some gyms are still closed, and sales of home exercise equipment has soared. With so much gear being sold with promises about fitness, Consumer Reports reveals which ones are actually worth your money and your sweat.
Add 700 to Your Step Count With This 5-Minute Home Walking Workout

If you want to get your steps in without ever setting foot outside, we've got the workout for you. Created by YMCA-certified personal trainer Rick Bhullar, this fast-and-furious walking workout takes just five minutes, but by the end of it, you'll have tallied up 700 steps. What we love about...
Does Intermittent fasting hurts muscle growth??

My goal is to lose bodyfat WHILE increasing muscle mass and tone. Will IM Fasting help me or sabotage my gains (eat into my muscle)?. I know it works well if I JUST want to get slimmer or lose weight/fat. However to gain some muscle along the way, do you...
Working out, at/under calories and still gaining weight

I have been tracking my food for the last few weeks, and gotten back in the gym. After a rocky start tracking my food for the first few days, I seem to have gotten it down: counting items, measuring and weighing food for accuracy. In the past 2 weeks, I have consistently been at or under my caloric allotment for the day. I am also doing 50ish minute spin and body pump classes 2-3 times per week (approx 4-6 hours of exercise per week). I don't track steps, so that's just bonus exercise.
Hi there, new to MFP and starting a 200lb + weight loss journey

Welcome! You are smart to think about near term goals and to reward yourself when you reach those goals. Losing 200 lbs could seem daunting so thinking more short term is a good way to go. If you haven't already checked out the message board for "getting started" I'd do...
Home workout equipment doesn’t have to flex your wallet

SAN ANTONIO – Sales of home exercise equipment have soared during the past year and a half, some of it with big promises and price tags to match. Consumer Reports offers some recommendations that are easier on the budget. When you think of exercise bikes these days, chances are you...
Accountability

I hope you are all well. I am in need of some help please! I have quite a few issues with food especially binging on certain types (biscuits, chocolate). I lost a lot of weight before, and now I am yo-yo the weight back on through this mindset of 'All or nothing'. It's a habit I am having a hard luck of breaking ATM...
The Difference Between Treadmill, Road and Trail Workouts

If you’ve been walking or running on the same surface for a while, it could be beneficial to switch it up. Have you been using the treadmill for months? Take your workout outside. Stuck on your same old neighborhood road? Head to your nearest park and hit the trails!. But...
