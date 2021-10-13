Large dollar donations needed to address child care crisis

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Coats for Kids drive is ongoing with Ineeda Cleaners in Hutchinson. "We have a big window of opportunity for people," said Rachel Nelson with Ineeda. "We do it the entire month of October. We've started collecting coats. We have a big buggy in our front lobby. You can just come in and put those in the buggy and every night we've been taking those coats down to our production facility to get those started in the process of cleaning and dry cleaning to get those ready for distribution."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO