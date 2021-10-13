CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Large dollar donations needed to address child care crisis

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Leaders from across the community are coming together to address the child care crisis in Reno County. "We saw in 2020, a lot of providers close down," said Denice Gilliland-Burbank, community impact coordinator at United Way of Reno County. "We recently had a center close. We are very short on child care. We have come together as a group to try to solve this problem in our community with community resources that we already have."

Hutch Post

Coats for Kids continuing through October at Ineeda Cleaners

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Coats for Kids drive is ongoing with Ineeda Cleaners in Hutchinson. "We have a big window of opportunity for people," said Rachel Nelson with Ineeda. "We do it the entire month of October. We've started collecting coats. We have a big buggy in our front lobby. You can just come in and put those in the buggy and every night we've been taking those coats down to our production facility to get those started in the process of cleaning and dry cleaning to get those ready for distribution."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

City council to address new firefighters contract

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will take action on a contract between the city and the union representing its firefighters Tuesday. The new contract makes revisions to the probationary period, allowing for extra time due to unforeseen absence and reflects a wage schedule of 2% for firefighters and 1% for fire captains. It also has a merit pay program where expectations must be met.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

City Council to take action on bike trail grant

HUTCHINSON, Kan.— Two years after applying for a grant to extend a Hutchinson bike trail, the Hutchinson City Council will take action on accepting the funds when they meet Tuesday. The Transportation Alternatives grant will pay for 46% percent of the project while the city would be responsible for the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KDHE: 1800 new cases, 14 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 1820 to a total of 423,283, the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6165. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Unvaccinated, symptomatic person attends Salina commission meeting

SALINE COUNTY —Anyone who attended Monday's Salina City Commission meeting will need to monitor their health. The Saline County Health Department reported Wednesday that it was notified that someone who attended Monday Salina City Commission meeting had tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated attendee was symptomatic and unmasked during the meeting, and reported that he/she did not socially distance from other attendees.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Welch promoted at HRHS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Chuck Welch, Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS), has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) effective October 1, 2021. The senior executive role of CSO will report directly to CEO Ken Johnson and will provide insight and recommendations on...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2121 to a total of 421,462, the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 9 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6151. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

