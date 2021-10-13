Ubisoft launches an investigation after players report Far Cry 6 PS5 upgrade issue
Far Cry 6 PS5 upgrade issue: Far Cry 6 players on Play station are having problems with the upgrade process from PS4 to PS5. The game has been released recently and it has been a week since the game got released. Players on PC players are also having some crash problems, but it isn’t something need to be worried about. As the game is newly launched, players can expect them to be fixed very soon.firstsportz.com
Comments / 0