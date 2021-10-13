CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ubisoft launches an investigation after players report Far Cry 6 PS5 upgrade issue

By Manoj Chekkilla
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFar Cry 6 PS5 upgrade issue: Far Cry 6 players on Play station are having problems with the upgrade process from PS4 to PS5. The game has been released recently and it has been a week since the game got released. Players on PC players are also having some crash problems, but it isn’t something need to be worried about. As the game is newly launched, players can expect them to be fixed very soon.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘Far Cry 2’ Villain Fan Theory Confirmed by Ubisoft

The original template for the ever-present villain that acts as the player's overarching goal that is now the standard in Ubisoft's Far Cry series was The Jackal from Far Cry 2. An arms dealer, a smuggler, and a conniving opportunist, The Jackal is remembered fondly by fans and gave way to other series icons with the likes of Vaas, Pagan Ming, Joseph Seed, and the upcoming Antón Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito in Far Cry 6, following in his footsteps. Now, after years of fan theories and speculation, the director of the 2008 open-world FPS has confirmed a long-standing fan theory about the Jackal's connection to the protagonist of the original Far Cry.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Far Cry 6 Has Optional 30GB 4K Texture Pack For PS5 Users

Early impressions of Far Cry 6 have revealed that PS5 players will have the option of downloading a 4K texture pack for Ubisoft’s upcoming open-world extravaganza. The texture pack clocks in at 30GB, so it’s not exactly small (some full games weigh as much as 30GB, after all), but it does spruce up the game nicely, offering gorgeous visuals and a near-steady 60 FPS from what we can tell.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Far Cry 6 Awards Launch Trailer

Ubisoft donated Far Cry 6 an awards trailer for the launch. This suited us well for the first person shooter. Far Cry 6 is available as of yesterday for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
lakebit.com

Far Cry 2’s villain is actually Far Cry 1’s protagonist, says Ubisoft

The first Far Cry game sure caused a sensation in 2004, and started a franchise that is still going strong, with Ubisoft now having released Far Cry 6 to critical acclaim. But the storied action game series wouldn’t exist without the first Far Cry game, which surely is one of the best first-person shooters of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
purexbox.com

Ubisoft Reveals Pre-Load Info & Release Times For Far Cry 6 On Xbox

Far Cry 6 is just a few days away and fans around the world are excited to dive into the latest open-world adventure. Ubisoft has now provided the times players can begin their journey into the upcoming title. Depending on your region, the game will be launching at midnight local...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Far Cry 6 will have transmog system at launch

Ubisoft have dropped a brand new video, showcasing some of the new features that will be available in their shooter Far Cry 6, which is officially arriving later this week. One of the new features that Far Cry 6 will have at launch is a transmogrification system. If you're unaware of the term, this basically means that you can combine the look of a certain item with the stats of another certain item. This way, you get the best of both worlds and don't have to wear something that looks cool but has terrible stats and vice versa.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Battlefield 2042 Xbox Series X and PS5 Upgrades Free for Digital Players

Six weeks to go: Battlefield 2042 is just over the horizon, and the franchise’s community is ready for an onslaught of new adventures. Set to release on new-gen consoles, 2042 will offer more immersion and polish than any game prior, and luckily, EA is throwing fans a bone ahead of release day. Those buying the digital standard edition of Battlefield 2042 on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be eligible for a free new-gen upgrade. Yes, buying a copy of the shooter will guarantee you a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S version whenever you’d like to download it.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Far Cry 6 suffers from major CPU single-threaded issues

Ubisoft has lifted the embargo for Far Cry 6’s streams and VODs (videos on demand). As such, we’ve decided to share the game’s built-in benchmark. However, and as you will see in the video, it appears that Far Cry 6 suffers from major CPU single-threaded issues. For capturing this video,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Far Cry 6#Guns#The Breaking Bad Better#Fps#Euro Gamer#Russian#Unisoft
TheSixthAxis

Far Cry 6 trophies revealed for PS5 and PS4

The official PlayStation trophy list for Far Cry 6 has been revealed for PS5 and PS4. Guerrilla fighters can get an early look at the full list which includes a total of 54 trophies. Trophy hunters will be glad to hear there are no hidden trophies here, most of them...
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Far Cry 6 Ubisoft Connect Rewards - Here's What You Can Unlock

Far Cry 6's Ubisoft Connect rewards are one way to add a bit more color to Dani's guerilla war and receive a bit of initial help as you shoot your way across Yara. Baked into the publisher's revamped client, Far Cry 6 Ubisoft Connect rewards come in different shapes and sizes, some redeemable right away, others asking you to put in some work.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Ubisoft may be teasing a new multiplayer Far Cry game in Far Cry 6

Ubisoft may have added a teaser in Far Cry 6 that hints at a potential multiplayer game set in the Far Cry universe. YouTuber JorRaptor, who has been playing Far Cry 6 ahead of its official release, spotted a QR code printed on the side of a crate found early in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
windowsreport.com

Far Cry 6 first impressions: Hands-on with Ubisoft’s biggest FPS

Robby lives and breathes videogames. When he's not playing them, he's talking about them on social media or convincing other people to pick up a controller themselves. He's online so often, he could practically... Read more. Far Cry 6 is Ubisoft's biggest release of the year, a FPS with hours...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Axios

Ubisoft’s “Far Cry” bet

Mega-publisher Ubisoft is in need of a hit with the launch of today’s “Far Cry 6,” an already-divisive sequel that has the best shot of giving Ubisoft a 2021 blockbuster. Why it matters: Ubisoft’s workplace issues — its failures and the internal and external efforts to address them — have...
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

Noblechairs Partner With Ubisoft for the Far Cry 6 Gaming Chair

Noblechairs has announced a partnership with Ubisoft for the creation of the Far Cry 6 Special Edition gaming chair. – Sit down, and step into the shoes of Dani Rojas as you fight to take your nation back to its former glory. The Far Cry 6 chair gives the nod to Dani Rojas and their love for the Las Guerrillas baseball team with alternate in-game artwork.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Far Cry 6 Alternate Ending Lets Players Forgo the Revolution

Today is our last day living in a world without Far Cry 6 and its cockfighting minigame. Like past games in the chaotic series, this installment has a story chock-full of intrigue and drama, seeing Dani Rojas on the tough path to revolution. However, if like myself that sounds like a little bit too much effort, there is a way to completely circumvent the entire story. That’s right, the elusive alternate ending is back in Far Cry 6, a tradition beginning back in Far Cry 4 and discovered by those with zenlike patience. Finding this one will also give players a hidden trophy and allow them to rocket towards the ending credits. (Spoilers ahead, beware!)
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Battlefield 2042 Report Warns Players of Major Launch Issue

A new Battlefield 2042 report comes with bad news for everyone picking up the first-person shooter up at launch on PC. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S, the report is hardly consequential, but it has PC players worried about what their experience playing the game online will be like. The report comes the way of prominent Battlefield insider and leaker, Tom Henderson. Taking to Twitter, Henderson warned players that -- at least -- two different hacker providers have cracked Battlefield 2042's anti-cheat and now are offering several different cheats, including aimbot and wallhack.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Ubisoft Toronto’s Far Cry 6 moves the series forward in meaningful ways

I’ve been a fan of the Far Cry series since I was first introduced to it with 2012’s excellent Far Cry 3. I soon discovered that the franchise’s signature first-person open-world mayhem scratches an itch for me unlike pretty much any other game. However, Far Cry has felt like it’s been giving somewhat diminishing returns ever since that third game game. Outside of experimental offshoots like Blood Dragon and Primal, the core Far Cry formula — and its accompanying issues — largely went unchanged with 4 and 5.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Far Cry 6: Download Size, How to Preload ahead of launch

The waiting is finally over, Far Cry 6 is just some hours away. Ubisoft has set player expectations quite high with an impressive advertising campaign, lead by the actor GIancarlo Esposito - and it's almost time to see it in action!. While we are counting the hours down, players can...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Far Cry 7 will reportedly be "online-oriented" as part of a series "shake-up"

Far Cry 7 will reportedly have an "online-oriented approach" as Ubisoft looks to reinvent the series. In the latest Axios gaming newsletter, reporter Stephen Totilo suggests that while Far Cry 6 might perform well, developer Ubisoft "appears to know a shake-up is needed." Totilo states that his sources claim "the company was exploring a more online-oriented approach for a sequel."
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy