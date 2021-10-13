Ubisoft launches an investigation after players report Far Cry 6 PS5 upgrade issue

Ubisoft have dropped a brand new video, showcasing some of the new features that will be available in their shooter Far Cry 6, which is officially arriving later this week. One of the new features that Far Cry 6 will have at launch is a transmogrification system. If you're unaware of the term, this basically means that you can combine the look of a certain item with the stats of another certain item. This way, you get the best of both worlds and don't have to wear something that looks cool but has terrible stats and vice versa.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO