New Scam is Targeting Those Attempting to Validate Vaccine Status

By CJ McIntyre
 4 days ago
The New York State Department of Health is warning people about a new text scam that's making the rounds in the Hudson Valley. Another day and another reason to never let you guard down when it comes to responding to text messages and emails from people asking for personal information. The latest text message phishing scheme/scam according to News 10, is targeting people who are trying to validate their vaccine status.

961theeagle.com

