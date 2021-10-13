New Scam is Targeting Those Attempting to Validate Vaccine Status

Mover over apples and pumpkins. This Fall you can pick your own hemp at New York's first U-pick hemp farm in Central New York. Ananda Farms in Fulton, New York is opening up their fields for U-pick hemp. Stop by the farm any day between 9 AM and 6 PM until October 23 to pick your own hemp. There are over 8,000 plants to choose from. "Whether you're cutting by the branch or whole plant, there will be a plethora to pick from," Ananda Farms shared on Facebook. "This is a family-friendly, educational experience with hemp tours."

