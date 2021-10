Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators teased a new single entitled “The River Is Rising.” In a clip, Slash said about the video, “This was the first time that we actually did all the guitars, bass, and drums live at the same time, and kept all those tracks. We also did the vocals live as well. So, the record just sounds like the band playing the songs we came in with, but it's us playing in the moment. And that's what we were going for.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO