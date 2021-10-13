CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Blade Beyond at the Queen of the Coast

By Surfline
Surfline
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM-Feb and Britt Merrick’s Twin Pin collaboration is off and running, and surfers everywhere are finding the design quite delightful in all sorts of conditions, from crap to crip. But if we’re being honest, the nuggety twin-fin pintail seems to prefer long, clean, sectiony pointbreaks. And if we’re really being completely honest, it seems to prefer fast, clean, powerful surfers. Rincon and Josiah Amico have been making the Twin Pin pretty happy lately.

www.surfline.com

Surfline

Introducing: Aussie Stylist Jai Glindeman

Australian come-up Jai Glindeman seems to be making a case for Oz’s answer to M-Feb — which is to say, an intensely stylish surfer with plenty of soul who shines in long, throaty rights. Maybe it’s too early to be making that comparison, but when you’ve got one of the best surf filmmakers in the world, Joe G, filming your every carve and a reputable company, Globe, backing your every move — greatness seems imminent.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Surfline

Watch: 360-Degree POV Tandem Tube at Teahupo’o

Last week, a sizable SSW pulse rolled into Tahiti in what was likely the swan song swell event for Teahupo’o this season. It wasn’t quite as crazy as the mega-swell that blasted the End of the Road back in August, but there were still a handful of moments to keep the locals and a few visitors smiling through the coming months.
MUSIC
Surfline

Seasoned to Perfection: Ideal Fall Conditions for California

SoCal: Fun combo swell, classic fall conditions start on Wednesday. NorCal: a little wild on Wednesday, head for some wind blockage. Better conditions, manageable size north of Point Conception late week. Everything a surfer loves about fall in California is lining up over the rest of the coming week. Rounds...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Surfline

West Coast and Hawaii Weekend Surf Outlook: Small-Wave Aficionados Rejoice

Fall is here. After a few days of optimal conditions around the California coast, we’ll see an easing trend in surf. The good news is conditions remain favorable with light wind and fun, little leftovers for most regions. Meanwhile, slim pickings for south exposures in Hawaii but a fresh pop of north-northwest swell keeps an option open along northern exposures through the weekend. Dive into your respective regional forecast pages for specifics and be sure to check out the Best Bets below to dial in your weekend surf.
HAWAII STATE
Surfline

Out Front: Ireland

Here’s Season 2: Episode 2 in our original series celebrating core surf communities around the world by showcasing their unique wavescapes, culture and local surfers, as documented by resident filmmakers. Watch Season 1 here and check the full schedule below for future episodes. ***. Vid: Clem McInerney. The beauty of...
WORLD
Surfline

The Long-Lost Peak Moment: 1978’s Surfabout Final At North Steyne

For a wacky little while 43 years ago, professional surfing was the most popular sport in Australia. Click on the image above, and you’ll see the reason why. This was the final of a six part, half-hour-per-episode prime time Channel Nine production on the 1978 2SM/Coca-Cola Surfabout. The show ran every Sunday night across the nation for six weeks, and rated the house down.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Surfline

Incoming: The NE Pattern Setting Up For Some NSW Gold

Resulting steep increase in NE wind-swell during Thursday. Westerly wind switch on Friday throws switch to Very Good. Premium Forecasts for this Incoming: Newcastle | Sydney | The Gong | NSW South Coast. Like most of Australia, NSW has the spring surf blues right now. Grey skies and fresh onshore...
ENVIRONMENT
The Staten Island Advance

VIDEO: Watch 45-foot dead whale in Oregon explode 50 years ago | The carcass became ‘a stinking whale of a problem’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders and beyond are still abuzz about last Friday’s discovery of a humpback whale carcass floating in the waters off Staten Island, which scientists from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) are studying for causes of death. Meanwhile, some may recall that 50 years ago...
OREGON STATE
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
CrimeOnline

Friend: Brian Laundrie Could Easily Flee the Country

A friend of Brian Laundrie’s tells a British tabloid that he’d probably be able to get a fake identification to escape the United States illegally and could be hiding in South Africa or New Zealand, because he likes movies that were filmed in those countries. The unnamed friend told The...
CELEBRITIES

