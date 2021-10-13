A Blade Beyond at the Queen of the Coast
M-Feb and Britt Merrick’s Twin Pin collaboration is off and running, and surfers everywhere are finding the design quite delightful in all sorts of conditions, from crap to crip. But if we’re being honest, the nuggety twin-fin pintail seems to prefer long, clean, sectiony pointbreaks. And if we’re really being completely honest, it seems to prefer fast, clean, powerful surfers. Rincon and Josiah Amico have been making the Twin Pin pretty happy lately.www.surfline.com
