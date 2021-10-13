CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Grande, OR

I-84 Chain-Up Helper Permits available

By Paul Hall
elkhornmediagroup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA GRANDE – (Information provided by Oregon Department of Transportation)The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will issue permits for individuals interested in chaining up commercial vehicles during the winter months along specific sections of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon. These areas include the snow zones between Pendleton and La Grande, Ladd Canyon east of La Grande and the area west of Ontario. This year the ODOT District 12 office in Pendleton, the District 13 office in La Grande and the District 14 office in Ontario will each issue permits, depending on the need and number of applicants. Interested parties need to contact the appropriate ODOT district office (see contact information below) until October 31 for details and application requirements (such as appropriate ANSI 3 safety vests, training, etc.). Random drawings held November 1 at each ODOT office will determine who will be offered the ODOT permits.

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Former President Clinton discharged from hospital

Former President Clinton was discharged from the hospital after five days following treatment for an infection. "President Clinton was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center today," said a statement from Alpesh Amin, who has overseen the former president's medical treatment at UC Irvine Health. Clinton had been hospitalized on Tuesday...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Grande, OR
Government
La Grande, OR
Traffic
City
Pendleton, OR
City
La Grande, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
City
Ontario, OR
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
NBC News

Robert Durst sick with Covid-19, and on a ventilator, following life sentence, lawyer says

New York real estate heir Robert Durst has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently connected to a ventilator, his attorney said. “All we know he’s tested positive for Covid-19, he’s in hospital and on a ventilator," Dick DeGuerin told NBC News on a phone call. "He looked awful Thursday, worst I’ve ever seen him. He was having difficulty breathing, he was having difficulty speaking."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 84#Helper#Weather#Odot Permit
Reuters

WNBA-Sky beat Mercury to claim first championship

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Chicago Sky came from behind to beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 and win the best-of-five finals series 3-1 on Sunday, earning the franchise its first championship. The Mercury looked poised to force a Game Five when they took a 14-point lead late in the third...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy