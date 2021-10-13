CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Builders Launches ESOP to Retain and Attract Top Construction Employees

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders ( https://www.currentbuilders.com/ ), an award-winning general contractor based in Florida, has announced an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) as part of the company’s strategy to retain and attract top construction employees. The shortage of qualified workers in the construction industry continues to be a persistent national issue, but Current Builders’ CFO Rick Colandreo believes that initiatives, such as his company’s recently launched ESOP, will place his firm in an advantageous position to meet the tremendous demand for multifamily and mixed-use housing in Florida.

State
Florida State
