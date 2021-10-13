Current Builders Launches ESOP to Retain and Attract Top Construction Employees

Most employers are anxious about the mass exodus happening from today’s workplaces. Widespread conjecture about what’s behind “the Great Resignation” ranges from people wanting more work flexibility and higher-paying jobs to simply being utterly exhausted from pandemic burnout. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 15 million people quit their jobs since April in the U.S. alone. Microsoft’s recent research suggests that 41% of workers across the world are thinking about quitting their jobs.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO