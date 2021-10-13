CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fees waved for recreation sites in the forests in November

By Paul Hall
elkhornmediagroup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the USDA) The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at day‐use recreation sites in Washington and Oregon on National Public Lands on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The Forest Service offers several fee‐free days annually to encourage Americans to explore the outdoors and visit their...

