Fees waved for recreation sites in the forests in November

Volunteers needed to build this park week of October 11th. Better Block Foundation invites the public to The Park at Forest-Audelia, a colorful and vibrant demonstration park, from Oct. 15 to Nov. 14. About 3,500 square feet in area with landscaping and planters, the pop-up park features sport courts, wireless internet, flexible lawn space, shade, seating, a community garden, a children’s play area and daily activities. Kids U provides after school homework help the entire month; Junior Players teaches creative writing, flamenco dance and theater workshops; Pepsico provides meals and snacks. Weekends and weekdays are packed with entertainment, arts activities, exercise classes, health and library programs. Public seating can support more than 100 guests and includes signature Better Block’s Wikiblock furniture pieces, outdoor air hammocks, movable tables and café sets. A muralized, shaded stage supports a full-sized band or a dance group and also serves as an outdoor classroom.
