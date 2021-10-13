Grizzlies' Brooks to miss start of season with broken hand

Fresh off its first postseason appearance since 2016-17, Memphis resisted the temptation to make splashy moves in the offseason and took a more measured approach. With a young core in place featuring Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks, the Grizzlies appear to be in favor of maintaining team chemistry while anticipating the group will naturally build on the momentum it generated from a successful 2020-21 campaign.

