Grizzlies' Brooks to miss start of season with broken hand
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks will miss the start of the season to ensure he fully recovers from a broken left hand. The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that the decision for Brooks, a 25-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., to receive additional treatment was made after imaging in checking Brooks as part of the team's return to play protocol. Brooks will be reevaluated in two to three weeks.www.sportsnet.ca
