Music

Ritt Momney To Tour In 2022

By Music News
 7 days ago

Ritt Momney revealed Tuesday (Oct. 12th) that he will embark on a North American headline tour this spring. The 25-date run kicks off February 25th, 2022 in Momney’s hometown of Salt Lake City and includes stops in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago and more before wrapping in Denver on April 9th.

Win tickets to the Millennium Tour!

99JAMZ is giving you a chance to win tickets to the Millennium Tour to see Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy and more perform live at the FTX Arena Friday, November 5th! Listen all day for your chance to win tickets on Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B…99 JAMZ!
Love On Tour

Harry Styles’ second tour in support of his album “Fine Line” began in Las Vegas in early September. This tour is called “Love on Tour,” as in contrast to “Live on Tour,” which was his first tour in 2018. The singer/actor announced months prior to the kickoff date, that the tour would resume after being postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. When he announced that he would be staying in the country rather than continuing on a world tour, international fans were immediately disappointed. We recognize that this decision was made for safety reasons, but we can’t help but completely sympathize with international fans. Along with announcing the downgrade from a world tour, Styles and his team added several extra dates to his tour schedule. This was an excellent opportunity for new fans to obtain tickets, and also for fans who had previously been unable to. These release dates quickly came, and tickets were sold out just minutes after they went on sale. Jenny Lewis of the indie rock band Rilo Kiley joins Styles on tour. Lewis has been, and will continue to be, Styles’ opening act.
Nothing Announce December Tour

Nothing have set the dates for a December run with Bambara and Midwife opening. That trek will take them to the following cities:. Prior to the run mentioned above Nothing will be out on the road playing the following shows with Frankie Rose and Enumclaw:. 10/08 Atlantic City, NJ –...
Tirzah Announces Tour

Tirzah has announced a tour. Most of the shows are set to occur in March and May of next year. Before the 2022 leg of her tour, Tirzah will perform at the inaugural Pitchfork Music Festival London later this month. Find Tirzah’s schedule below. Pitchfork Music Festival London tickets are on sale now.
HONOR TOUR

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox.
Have The Rolling Stones Permanently Scrapped ‘Brown Sugar’???

It seems as though the Rolling Stones gave given their biggest hit of the 1970's — “Brown Sugar” — the elbow out of their nightly setlists. The band, who last performed their first chart-topper of the 1970's back on August 30th, 2019 in Miami, have kept the tune out of its regular slot in their recent encores.
Free tours Clarke House

When: Opening October 16 & 17 as part of Open House Chicago. Tours: Wednesdays & Saturdays at 1pm starting October 20, 2021. FREE Admission. Where: Clarke House Museum, 1827 S. Indiana Ave., 312-326-1480. The Clarke House Museum is Chicago’s oldest home. Tours of this 1836 Greek Revival-style house reveal what...
Color Tour Oct. 22

The Annual Fall Color Tour is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22.. The tour will leave from Bradley Park in Jasperat 9 a.m. and the cost is $10 per person.The Forest Service is not sponsoring the event …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
Mark Pontius Exits Foster The People

Foster The People drummer Mark Pontius is exiting the band after 11 years in order to spend more time with his family. The news was shared on the band’s social media accounts on Wednesday (Oct. 13th). Pontius wrote, “I’ve grown up a lot since we started out, and in the...
Flashback: The Temptations Release ‘Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone’

It was 49 years ago today (October 14th, 1972) the Temptations released “Papa Was A Rollin' Stone.” The song was written by Motown staff writers Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong — who were best known for writing the chart toppers “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” for Marvin Gaye and “War” for Edwin Starr. Prior to “Papa Was A Rollin' Stone,” the pair had also written the Temps' last two Number One hits, “I Can't Get Next To You” and “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me).”
Jagger Pokes Fun At McCartney During L.A. Stones Show

Mick Jagger took a swipe at Paul McCartney on Thursday night (October 14th) during the Rolling Stones' concert at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium. Jagger was commenting on the former-Beatle's recent take on the Stones to The New Yorker, when he offered up, “I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are. . . I think (the Beatles') net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”
Vince Neil Falls From Stage, Breaks Ribs

During a solo show on Friday night (October 15th), Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil fell off stage and ended up breaking several ribs. Billboard reported that a few songs into the set at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee's Monster on the Mountain Festival, Neil was trying to get the crowd to clap along to Crüe's 1989 hit, “Don't Go Anyway Mad (Just Go Away)” and didn't see the gap between a speaker and the stage and fell four feet onto the hard cement. Neil's backing band continued playing after the accident with guitarist Jeff Blando handling lead vocal duties.
