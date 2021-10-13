CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto scoring big with European football

Cover picture for the articleThe Beautiful Game. Soccer, or football, as those living in the “old world” tend to call it. It’s a sport that has many names, a sport that commands a support base of some 4 billion people. The power of football is undeniable. Its best players, the Ronaldos and the Messis,...

World Soccer Talk

Ronaldo scores on European record 181st international appearance

Faro (Portugal) (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo marked a record 181st international appearance with a goal as Portugal defeated World Cup hosts Qatar 3-0 in a friendly game on Saturday. The Manchester United star surpassed Sergio Ramos, who has played for Spain 180 times, as the most-capped international for a European...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Ramsdale: Arsenal unhappy where we are - we want European football

Aaron Ramsdale accepts he's joined Arsenal in a transitional period. Now, a month since getting his chance, the £30m signing from Sheffield United has played a major part in lifting Arsenal's fortunes and his performances have earned him an England recall. Gunners keeper Ramsdale, 23, said: “I think the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

No room for niceties as Suarez and Liverpool reunite again

Luis Suarez reunites with Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday and for another 90 minutes, a fans' favourite and cherished former club will have to be enemies again. The last time Suarez met Liverpool in Spain was also the first time since he left the club five years earlier in 2014 and it was the Uruguayan who set the tone. He slid in studs up, not for a tackle but a finish, and without a moment's hesitation celebrated, circling around the back of Liverpool's goal, his arms outstretched, grinning. He had scored 82 goals in 133 games for them, won a cup with them, been defended through racism and biting scandals by them, and earned their adoration as one of their greatest ever players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
americanfootballinternational.com

ELF Expansion: Koç Rams Istanbul join the European League of Football

The Koç Rams of Istanbul have agreed to join the European League of Football for the 2022 season. The addition of the Istanbul franchise brings the league total to twelve teams in five countries. League managing director Zeljko Karajica commented on the addition of the Rams franchise:. “We are very...
NFL
Gerard Piqué
The Independent

Tough baptism for Ranieri as Salah strikes again – Premier League talking points

The Premier League returned this weekend following the international break.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of fixtures.Magical Mo purring as five-star Liverpool recapture title-winning formLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah as the best player on the planet after his superb performance in Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition job against Watford at Vicarage Road. The Egyptian set up Sadio Mane’s opener with an exquisite pass before he left Watford’s defence bamboozled with his second stunning solo effort in successive matches in the second half. Salah has found the net in all but one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Armando Broja earns Southampton impressive win over Leeds

Armando Broja struck his maiden Premier League goal as Southampton picked up an overdue first win of the season by deservedly beating Leeds 1-0 at St Mary’s.Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expressed doubt ahead of kick-off about whether Chelsea loanee Broja was ready to start top-flight games.But the Slough-born Albania striker responded in emphatic fashion, capping a scintillating display by powerfully finishing a flowing breakaway goal in the 53rd minute.Victory for Southampton ended a nine-match winless league run dating back to last season to lift them a point above their below-par opponents.Leeds – deprived of influential duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Barcelona#Football Clubs#European
Crain's Chicago Business

United bets big on European vacations

(Bloomberg) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. is planning its largest expansion into Europe, anticipating a surge of pent-up demand following two years of weak bookings because of the coronavirus pandemic. The significant trans-Atlantic capacity increase reflects the airline’s expectation that next summer will deliver record traffic. Flights essentially shut down...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Taylor Daily Press

The inevitable Obenda guides Belgian promises to 12 out of 12 in the preliminary round of the European Championship | European football under 21

The Belgian promises took a big step towards the European Under-21 Championship in 2023. The competition of Denmark was narrowly defeated in Leuven, making the difference after 4 games now 6 points. Watch Openda’s amazing goal. Theate and Openda decide the match with a great move. Against the group’s largest...
SOCCER
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA
urbanmatter.com

People Are Betting Big on Risky Crypto ‘Crash’ Games

Betting games have been fun and games over the past years. While the trend started as a gamble, it has grown to become an issue that many people are struggling with over time. In a bid to cut down on the illegal gambling sites set up, the United States tried to ban the sites operating in the country. Even though this reduced the number, it did not stop all sites. There were regulations put in place that enabled some sites to still operate. Over the years, however, the introduction of cryptocurrency and VPN blockers has meant that more people who want to bet, can bet. Some sites have been proven to cost players more money than anyone would win over time. These are just a few scenarios that show the extent of the gambling issue globally. One of the main issues has been the introduction of the cryptocurrency game called “Crash.” Here is all you need to know about it and how it affects gamblers.
GAMBLING
CoinTelegraph

NFT1 announces ‘Lucky Duckies Originals’ NFTs with Taiwan-based Ducky

A new NFT line will be launched on the Binance NFT Marketplace to celebrate artists around the world with a unique blend of digital and physical collectibility. Oct. 14, 2021 — Singapore-based nonfungible token (NFT) production house NFT1 is unveiling the “Lucky Duckies Originals” NFTs, which will be launched on the Binance NFT Marketplace. This exclusive collection was created by Taiwan-based consumer electronics company Ducky, crypto media outlet Cointelegraph, and five international artists known for their cutting-edge style and virality.
ELON MUSK
CoinTelegraph

NFTs allow people to ‘interact with crypto in a hands-on way’ — Shaq

Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, have been a revolutionary force in the crypto, arts and sports industries, not only because of the financial liberation successful projects offer to creators but also their ability to bring art lovers closer to creators and bring athletes closer to their fans. Prior to 2021 —...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto traders fight in WBS Dubai for Amir Khan’s charity boxing match

The World Blockchain Summit in Dubai hosted an exhibition boxing match between top cryptocurrency traders and influencers for the WBC Crypto Belt. The fights were supported by a charity event, featuring an auction of memorabilia including digital currency assets and nonfungible tokens (NFTs). What started off as a conversation for...
COMBAT SPORTS

