Phillipsburg man accused of gunning down man in apparent Allentown road rage incident

A 19-year-old New Jersey man was found dead in a wooded area following a shooting Saturday evening in Monroe County, state police said. Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg said troopers responded to reported multiple shots fired around 11:18 p.m. Saturday in the area of Gingerbread Lane and Arrowhead Lane in Middle Smithfield Township. At 12:15 a.m. Sunday, investigators found 19-year-old Jaheem Keith Alston, of Paterson, dead in a wooded area next to a roadway, police said.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO