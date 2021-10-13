CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Today in Islamophobia

Georgetown University
 5 days ago

Today in Islamophobia: In Austria, Sebastian Kurz has been forced to resign amid a corruption scandal but Farid Hafez writes that the “nominee for his succession, a loyalist career diplomat, is not likely to change anything that allowed the ‘System of Kurz’ to take grip of the country,” meanwhile in India, the forced evictions of families in Assam continue and those evicted have been left to fend for themselves without any medical aid, drinking water and other basic amenities, and in the United States, a military spouse and anti-war on terror activist discusses the worrying levels of surveillance that have only increased in the war on terror years. Our recommended read of the day is by Hafsa Lodi for the Independent on the hypocrisy of American feminism noting that “Non-religious American women who march topless in protests are applauded for their feminism, while women of faith who cover their hair are deemed intrinsically un-feminist.” This and more below:

bridge.georgetown.edu

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

France pays tribute to teacher beheaded by radical Islamist

PARIS (AP) — French schools on Friday were paying tribute to a teacher beheaded by a radical Islamist last year after he showed caricatures of the prophet of Islam to his class. Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was murdered on Oct. 16 last year near his school in...
EUROPE
msmagazine.com

Ms. Global: Arab World Gets Its First Female Head of State; Historic Trans Representation in Germany; Islamophobia in the U.K.

The U.S. ranks as the 19th most dangerous country for women, 11th in maternal mortality, 30th in closing the gender pay gap, 75th in women’s political representation, and painfully lacks paid family leave and equal access to health care. But Ms. has always understood: Feminist movements around the world hold answers to some of the U.S.’s most intractable problems. Ms. Global is taking note of feminists worldwide.
WORLD
AFP

'De-radicalisation' offers Moroccan prisoners route to freedom

Saleh has been languishing in Moroccan jails for 19 years on terrorism charges, but he hopes to be freed soon thanks to a de-radicalisation programme. The former hard-line Islamist, today a bearded prisoner in his 50s, said he once held beliefs that justified violence. "I believed Muslims had a duty to fight oppressive rulers who don't apply Islamic law, and to attack states that fight Muslims," he told AFP in the library of Kenitra prison, near Rabat. But those ideas were based on a literal reading of the Koran and sayings of the Prophet Mohammed "that I wasn't qualified to understand", he says.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Sebastian Kurz
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

Israeli military chief hints of covert action against Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military chief on Tuesday vowed to step up actions, including covert operations, against Iran and its nuclear program. Speaking at a ceremony, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said Israel and its intelligence community “is working against Iranian regional entrenchment throughout the Middle East.”. “Operations to destroy Iranian...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#Us Military#Feminism#European Union#Un#American#French#Senate#Instagram
newschain

Protesters on streets of Bangladesh over image seen as insult to Islam

Protests erupted for a second day in Bangladesh’s capital, amid a wave of violence against local Hindus following a viral social media image perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority. Some 10,000 protesters, many of them carrying banners of Islamist political parties, took to the streets outside the main...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Swedish FM visits Israel to mend ties after diplomatic rift

Sweden s foreign minister visited Israel on Monday in an effort to mend ties after years in which the two countries have been at odds over the conflict with the Palestinians Sweden's Social Democratic-led government recognized Palestinian statehood in 2014, making it the first large European country to do so since the end of the Cold War. Its former foreign minister’s comments in support of the Palestinians drew angry responses from Israeli officials.Ann Linde tweeted that her visit — the first by a Swedish foreign minister in a decade — marks a “new beginning.”Linde began her trip with a...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Tens of thousands demonstrate in Rome against neo-fascists

ROME (AP) — Tens of thousands of union members and other Italians gathered in Rome to stand up against rising fascism Saturday, a week after right-wing extremists forced their way into the headquarters of Italy’s most powerful labor confederation while protesting a COVID-19 certification requirement for workplaces. The head of...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

'He lied': Iraqis still blame Powell for role in Iraq war

For many Iraqis the name Colin Powell conjures up one image: the man who as U.S. secretary of state went before the U.N. Security Council in 2003 to make the case for war against their country.Word of his death Monday at age 84 dredged up feelings of anger in Iraq toward the former general and diplomat, one of several Bush administration officials whom they hold responsible for a disastrous U.S.-led invasion that led to decades of death, chaos and violence in Iraq.His U.N. testimony was a key part of events that they say had a heavy cost for...
WORLD
The Independent

Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.Several thousand people marched in Warsaw and others protested in Krakow under the slogan “Stop torture at the border." Marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign in Warsaw, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the...
PROTESTS
hngn.com

ISIS-K Claims Another Bombing Inside a Mosque; Iran Warns Against Plots To Tear Afghanistan Apart

As the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS) claimed yet another attack, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a warning about plans to destabilize Afghanistan. In a recently published article in Newsweek, on Friday, ISIS-K claimed responsibility for a suicide attack at a Shiite Muslim mosque in Kandahar that killed more than 50 people. Anas al-Khorasani and Abu Ali al-Balochi were the attackers' names, likely monikers for the two ancient areas of Khorasan and Balochistan, including portions of Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan.
MIDDLE EAST
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US envoy for Afghanistan steps down after withdrawal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan is stepping down following the chaotic American withdrawal from the country, the State Department said Monday. Zalmay Khalilzad will leave the post this week after more than three years on the job under both the Trump and Biden administrations. He had been criticized for not pressing the Taliban hard enough in peace talks begun while Trump was president but Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked him for his work.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy