Today in Islamophobia: In Austria, Sebastian Kurz has been forced to resign amid a corruption scandal but Farid Hafez writes that the “nominee for his succession, a loyalist career diplomat, is not likely to change anything that allowed the ‘System of Kurz’ to take grip of the country,” meanwhile in India, the forced evictions of families in Assam continue and those evicted have been left to fend for themselves without any medical aid, drinking water and other basic amenities, and in the United States, a military spouse and anti-war on terror activist discusses the worrying levels of surveillance that have only increased in the war on terror years. Our recommended read of the day is by Hafsa Lodi for the Independent on the hypocrisy of American feminism noting that “Non-religious American women who march topless in protests are applauded for their feminism, while women of faith who cover their hair are deemed intrinsically un-feminist.” This and more below: