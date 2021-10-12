Tarrant County judge says election secure despite state audit

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth leaders, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley answered questions after the Secretary of State’s recent announcement that it had begun a “full forensic audit” of the 2020 general election in Tarrant, Dallas, Collin and Harris counties. There has been no widespread evidence of voter fraud during that election. Joe Biden won Tarrant County with 49.3% of the vote to Donald Trump’s 49%.