What are Sound Effects?

By A. Rothstein
ipr.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out IPR's new and FULLY ONLINE Video Editing and Motion Graphics Program. Request Information to get started!. Anyone who wants to be an audio producer must have the ability to navigate a diverse and complex range of sound effects and audio enhancers. Now more than ever, audio producers have an extremely extensive palette of tools at their disposal in the modern world of audio production. Knowing what all these effects are and having the ability to list them off is one thing; understanding each one’s purpose, as well as how and when to apply it, is another step further. Both are necessary for success in the audio production field.

