CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Autumn is pumpkin time

By Writers
High Plains Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This fall, millions of Americans will make an annual pilgrimage to a retail outlet to purchase a vegetable they, unfortunately, are unlikely to eat,” said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist David Trinklein. In the United States, this colorful member of the gourd family sells mainly for decoration. But this verse...

www.hpj.com

Comments / 0

Related
High Plains Journal

Fall into autumn with easy dinner recipes for the whole family

As the weather gets cooler, it’s wonderful to add comfort food recipes to your menu that will keep you warm all season. From September to November, autumn harvest brings a variety of healthful and delicious produce, from beets and sweet potatoes to apples and pears, which are great additions to your meal plans. Meal planning is an important piece of your nutrition strategy all year round. You’ve heard the saying, “if you fail to plan, plan to fail.”
RECIPES
oklahoman.com

Flashback: October means time for autumn harvest in Oklahoma

From pumpkin patches to fields of cotton, October's cool autumn nights and gusts of swirling leaves mean it's harvest season for some farmers and gardeners. While fall gives many the opportunity to run through corn mazes, jump on hay bales and shop outdoor markets for seasonal produce, farmers must gather their crops as part of sustaining their livelihood.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ruffledblog.com

45 Times Autumn Wedding Florals Renewed Our Sense of Purpose

It’s that time of year when Autumn wedding florals start flooding our feeds and our daily self-talk involves L.M. Montgomery’s immortal words: “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” My friend, there is nothing like a medley of dahlias and heucara, chrysanthemums and spindle berries, parrotia and crab apples, Rosa rogosa leaf and geranium leaf… throw in some seasonal squashes for good measure! Rather than keeping these truly exceptional autumn wedding florals we’ve been bookmarking to ourselves, we’re sharing the best of the best with you today! Prepare to start a whole new Pinterest account dedicated to fall wedding inspo… it’s an entire wonderful world all its own!
LIFESTYLE
Simplemost

Pumpkin Cannoli Gives The Classic Dessert An Autumnal Upgrade

When it comes to delicious desserts, a classic cannoli ranks right up there among the best desserts around. This Italian dessert made with a light, crispy pastry shell and stuffed with a creamy cheese filling is hard to improve upon. But one fall flavor might just have what it takes...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
WJHG-TV

Pumpkin picking time at Camp Helen State Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time to pick the perfect pumpkin this fall at Camp Helen State Park!. You’ll find thousands of pumpkins at the patch ranging in sizes and shapes. Prices range from $1 to about $25. The pumpkin patch is open 7 days a week from...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
nowdecatur.com

Is it FALL or AUTUMN?

That time between summer and winter. The leaves turn color, the air becomes cooler, the pumpkin spice flavors appear in stores… we could go on. What do you call this time though? Is it Fall? Is it Autumn?
irvinestandard.com

Autumn sunsets are a magical time for watching wildlife

The “sunset switch” is the time each day when some animals retreat to rest and others come out to forage or hunt. With sunset occurring ever earlier in October, Irvinites on their way home from work or school can watch for the sunset switch, sighting local wildlife that is active at dusk. Best spotted as the sun sets, these crepuscular animals include deer, rabbits, bats and some owls. Some animals time their outings to avoid predators. Barn owls and great horned owls time theirs to avoid competition later at night.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Pie#Great Pumpkin#Autumn#Americans
chapelboro.com

Playing in the Dirt: Autumn Is a Busy Time for Gardeners

97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
valleyjournals.com

The time is now to enjoy autumn colors in Utah’s mountains

Albert Camus said, “Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” As we transition into the cooler temperatures of October, we welcome sweaters, pumpkin spice, and the explosion of color in our Beehive state. Although the autumn season is short, it can be spectacular for Utahns who wish to experience the changing leaves and bask in the beauty of oranges, yellows, reds, and even pinks and purples of our natural landscape. If you’re outdoorsy, hiking in Utah’s various mountain ranges is the best way to immerse yourself in the kaleidoscope of color with fewer people around. But even enjoying a leisurely drive through our canyons in early October will reward you richly with breathtaking hues and plenty of opportunities for stunning photographs.
UTAH STATE
Elite Daily

These 25 Fall Zoom Backgrounds Include Autumn Leaves, Pumpkins, And More

With fall officially here, one way to celebrate the changing of the season is to use a new virtual background. Thanks to Zoom’s fan-favorite feature, you have endless options you can use to swap out your real background with some pretty fall scenery. If you’re ready to embrace sweater weather in every way, here are 25 fall Zoom backgrounds for major autumn vibes.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
Country
Belgium
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Pumpkin month is a popular time for pulling out panfish

Mention fall crappie fishing and some folks look at you like a cow looking at a new gate. Popular opinion has the peak time for the area’s most popular panfish here on Kentucky Lake occurring in early to mid-April. While spring may always be the most popular season for crappie as the vast majority associate prime time with the spawning phases, autumn angling for crappie has a lot going for it. Topping the list is stability in weather conditions, followed by stable water levels. Odds of hitting decent weather are in the fishermens’ favor during October and early November. Generally speaking, anglers are likely to encounter light and variable winds accompanied by mild temperatures. Although we’ve had a rainy day or two lately, the inclement weather doesn’t usually linger. In fact, the forecast for the next few days looks good with cool mornings giving in to warm afternoons. Jacket mornings and shirt sleeve afternoons are a pretty good combination. Meanwhile, Kentucky Lake crappie anglers are reporting some decent stringers as of late. Several fish are moving up and residing in midrange depths of 8-12 feet. Some pretty good-sized fish are being caught, too, as the crappie are already putting on the fall feed bag. Surface temperatures this week have been starting the mornings out in the 75-degree range and warming to 78 on most days. Watch for slightly cooler surface temps to show up in the days ahead as daytime highs are moderating and cool nights are having an influence. Water color is in good shape throughout most of Big Sandy and West Sandy. The Tennessee River area and most of its major bays are sporting a good color this week despite some localized rains that drenched the Paris/Camden area. Lake levels this week have stayed around the 355-foot range with minor fluctuations. That’s a normal level for October and early November across the reservoir but it requires caution for boaters. Once fall arrives, all boaters best pay close attention to channel markers.
HOBBIES
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Autumn float

Canoeists enjoy a float on Ollie Pond at Seneca Parks' Garlo Heritage Nature Preserve, south of Bloomville, on a warm and sunny Wednesday evening. Naturalist Angie Ford assists Briana Smith as she gets in a kayak to join an evening float on Ollie Pond during a Seneca Parks canoe and kayak program Wednesday evening.
BLOOMVILLE, OH
Only In Indiana

The Entire Family Will Love An Enchanting Autumn Visit To Pumpkin Fantasyland In Indiana

Autumn is a magical time in Indiana. The leaves are finally beginning to change, and usually, that means fall festivals, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hayrides, and all the awesome traditions autumn has to offer are in full swing. We’re going to take a look at an awesome little pumpkin festival in Indiana that will knock […] The post The Entire Family Will Love An Enchanting Autumn Visit To Pumpkin Fantasyland In Indiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Recipe Swap: Pumpkin Doughnuts just in time for fall

By this point in the fall we've all seen somewhere around eleventymillion ads for pumpkin spice products ranging from food to candles and deodorant. There are pumpkin spice lattes and ice cream (both sound tasty), hot cocoa and cookies (OK, sure), yogurt and beer (wait ... why?), and ramen and cheese (yes, really; but no thanks) to name a few.
FORT WAYNE, IN
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Scents of Autumn

I love the scents of autumn. Everyone has a favorite season. It’s the one that makes them feel energized or serene. For me I have a favorite smelling season. While spring is my favorite part of the year visually, autumn is my favorite smelling season. My nose hits overdrive when October rolls around, and it has nothing to do with allergies. There’s a reason we love the smell of autumn. Think of all of the spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin spice. This is also why we covet fall-themed desserts. Cinnamon is the earthy spice that we all love in the fall and winter. I take it to the next level and add cinnamon sticks to the slow cooker with sliced oranges and a good amount of water. They simmer all day, and my home smells like a warm hug. Pies and autumn go hand in hand. Taking someone a pie represents love and comfort and pies are a wonderful way of bringing people together. Pies seem to generate a nostalgic longing for days gone by and simpler times. During the end-of-the-year holiday time, pie is a seasonal reminder of nature’s bounty and even though there is a pie to celebrate almost every month of the year, the fall is when they shine the brightest. Who doesn’t love the smell of a pie baking in the oven!!
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy