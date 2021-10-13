Autumn is pumpkin time

Mention fall crappie fishing and some folks look at you like a cow looking at a new gate. Popular opinion has the peak time for the area’s most popular panfish here on Kentucky Lake occurring in early to mid-April. While spring may always be the most popular season for crappie as the vast majority associate prime time with the spawning phases, autumn angling for crappie has a lot going for it. Topping the list is stability in weather conditions, followed by stable water levels. Odds of hitting decent weather are in the fishermens’ favor during October and early November. Generally speaking, anglers are likely to encounter light and variable winds accompanied by mild temperatures. Although we’ve had a rainy day or two lately, the inclement weather doesn’t usually linger. In fact, the forecast for the next few days looks good with cool mornings giving in to warm afternoons. Jacket mornings and shirt sleeve afternoons are a pretty good combination. Meanwhile, Kentucky Lake crappie anglers are reporting some decent stringers as of late. Several fish are moving up and residing in midrange depths of 8-12 feet. Some pretty good-sized fish are being caught, too, as the crappie are already putting on the fall feed bag. Surface temperatures this week have been starting the mornings out in the 75-degree range and warming to 78 on most days. Watch for slightly cooler surface temps to show up in the days ahead as daytime highs are moderating and cool nights are having an influence. Water color is in good shape throughout most of Big Sandy and West Sandy. The Tennessee River area and most of its major bays are sporting a good color this week despite some localized rains that drenched the Paris/Camden area. Lake levels this week have stayed around the 355-foot range with minor fluctuations. That’s a normal level for October and early November across the reservoir but it requires caution for boaters. Once fall arrives, all boaters best pay close attention to channel markers.

HOBBIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO