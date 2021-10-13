CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Coin eyes $560 next after BNB price 'Cup and Handle' breakout

By Yashu Gola
CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing price boom in the Binance Coin (BNB) market is painting a classic bullish chart pattern with an upside target of $560. Dubbed as Cup and Handle, the pattern appears when the price forms an advance that appears like a U-shaped trend (Cup). That follows up with a formation of a descending channel range (Handle). A breakout above the Handle range typically leads to an upside continuation, with a bullish target at a length equal to the Cup's size.

