Binance Coin eyes $560 next after BNB price 'Cup and Handle' breakout

Justin Bennet, a crypto market analyst with 78,000 Twitter followers, says Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) may soon begin a 500-1000% rally. What Happened: Bennet says Dogecoin is now consolidating and if the crypto is able to reclaim the $0.24 level, it may result in a multi-month price surge. “If this breaks higher, targets like $0.32, $0.42, and $0.57 are well within reach,” Bennet indicated. “However, keep in mind that a daily close above the upper trend line near $0.245 is required to confirm the breakout.”

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO