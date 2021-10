2021 has been a year ripe in the cryptocurrency market, bringing about many new business concepts with the potential to take the world by storm. With cryptocurrency comes the ability to democratize the traditional financial system and create a true peer-to-peer medium for data and monetary exchange. The result is that the possibilities brought about by this technology are endless. Vitalik Buterin, one of the co-founders of Ethereum, said it best by sharing that “whereas most technologies tend to automated workers on the periphery doing menial tasks, blockchains automate away from the center." Therefore, “instead of putting a taxi driver out of a job,” blockchain “lets the taxi drivers work with the customer directly.” The result is that many new opportunities exist for blockchain technology to improve the world as we see it today.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO