Steve Bruce’s son Alex says the Newcastle United manager has been used as a “fall guy” during his time at the club and “has been battered since the moment he walked in the door.”The visit of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon sees Steve take charge of his 1,000th fixture in management, at the beginning of his third full season in charge of the Magpies. Macclesfield centre-back Alex, who was signed by his father for Hull City in 2012, explained that he has found witnessing the criticism Bruce has faced since joining Newcastle difficult.“It’s been tough. I wouldn’t sit here and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO