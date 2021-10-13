CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SeatGeek to go public via $1.35 billion deal with Billy Beane-backed SPAC

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

(Reuters) – SeatGeek on Wednesday agreed to go public in a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, backed by baseball executive Billy Beane of “Moneyball” fame, giving the online ticketing firm an enterprise value of $1.35 billion. Founded in 2009, SeatGeek’s partners include the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool...

kfgo.com

Cheddar News

Ticketing Platform SeatGeek CEO on SPAC Merger With RedBall Acquisition

Live event ticket provider SeatGeek is one step closer to launching an IPO after it announced the company would take part in a SPAC merger with RedBall Acquisition Corp earlier this week. Jack Groetzinger, CEO and co-founder of SeatGeek, joined Cheddar to discuss what led to the decision behind the merger. He noted that the company was already growing at about 70 percent prior to the onset of the pandemic and the IPO will only help accelerate that growth.
bloomberglaw.com

Two Firms Help Kevin Durant-Backed SeatGeek on SPAC Deal

Cooley is advising ticketing platform SeatGeek on its go-public merger with a Cayman Islands-based special purpose acquisition company. Fried Frank is advising the SPAC, RedBall Acquisition Corp., on the deal, which values the combined company at $1.35 billion and is expected to close in 2022’s first quarter, according to a statement.
