Russian President Vladimir Putin has said cryptocurrencies have value and said he accepts their use for payments. What Happened: According to a Thursday Bloomberg report, Putin said that cryptocurrency “has the right to exist and can be used as a means of payment,” during a recent interview posted on the Kremlin’s website. Still, he insisted that it was still premature to talk about introducing digital currencies to the trade of oil and other commodities that Russia exports.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO