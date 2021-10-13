CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Gay couple hail ‘big win’ in battle over children’s Namibian citizenship

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDHOEK (Reuters) – A Namibian court ruled on Wednesday that the son of a gay couple, born via surrogacy in South Africa in 2019, is a Namibian citizen by descent, in a decision hailed as “big win” for same-sex couples. In a test case for Namibia, High Court Judge Thomas...

