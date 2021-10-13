Gay couple hail ‘big win’ in battle over children’s Namibian citizenship

The family of murdered British MP David Amess said on Sunday they were "completely broken" by his death, but that hatred had to be set aside as they made a plea for "togetherness". Veteran Conservative lawmaker Amess, who was 69, was stabbed to death on Friday as he met voters at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, in the second such attack on an MP in just over five years. Police have declared the crime a terrorist incident and said they are investigating "a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism". They have detained a 25-year-old man under the Terrorism Act, which allowed them to extend his detention for questioning until Friday. He has not been charged.

