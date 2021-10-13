Rt. 228 blasting set this week
Those anticipating the blasting to be done in the Gateway 228 Project shouldn't expect a scene from a Hollywood action film. Greg Schnur, senior civil engineer supervisor at the state Department of Transportation District 10, said dirt and rocks will not fly up in the air during the blasting, which will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday on land near the northwest corner of Route 228 and Harbison Road in Middlesex Township.www.thecranberryeagle.com
Comments / 0