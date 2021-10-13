SV school board recognizes bus drivers
Seneca Valley School Board recognized some of the district's bus drivers Monday night as a parent thanked the district for addressing a transit issue. Five drivers with ABC Transit, one of two companies with which Seneca Valley School District contracts for busing, received the 2020-21 Pennsylvania School Board Association Safe Driver Award. Each of them, according to the district, provides service that “goes above and beyond,” and each has at least 20 consecutive years of collision-free driving.www.thecranberryeagle.com
Comments / 0