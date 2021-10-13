CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seneca, PA

SV school board recognizes bus drivers

By Alex J. Weidenhof
thecranberryeagle.com
 6 days ago

Seneca Valley School Board recognized some of the district's bus drivers Monday night as a parent thanked the district for addressing a transit issue. Five drivers with ABC Transit, one of two companies with which Seneca Valley School District contracts for busing, received the 2020-21 Pennsylvania School Board Association Safe Driver Award. Each of them, according to the district, provides service that “goes above and beyond,” and each has at least 20 consecutive years of collision-free driving.

www.thecranberryeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Seneca, PA
Education
City
Seneca, PA
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sv School Board#Abc Transit
NBC News

Rock or relic? Diver finds 900-year-old sword thought to belong to Crusader knight

An Israeli scuba diver has discovered an ancient sword off the country's Mediterranean Coast that experts believe dates back to the time of the Crusaders. Shlomi Katzin was recently on a weekend scuba dive off Israel's Carmel coast, south of Haifa, when he came across a trove of artifacts nestled on the seabed, including stone and metal anchors, pottery fragments and the sword, according to Israel Antiquities Authority. The weapon is thought to be some 900 years old.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy