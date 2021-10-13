Northrop Grumman expands Huntsville footprint, creates 500 jobs at Cummings Research Park facility
Northrop Grumman on Tuesday announced the opening of its new Cummings Research Park facility, further expanding the defense juggernaut’s operations in the Rocket City. The work conducted at the company’s new facility will support work with the U.S. Air Force Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) Program, the nation’s next generation intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system.yellowhammernews.com
Comments / 0