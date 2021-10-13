Dayton-area suburb sees an uptick in renters, new study shows

Kettering, Ohio - The Waterworks is proud to announce its acquisition of the assets of A-Atherton Plumbing, a Kettering (Dayton), Ohio family business. A-Atherton will join The Waterworks family of companies to expand service offerings of the combined businesses within the greater Miami Valley area. Founded in 1958 by the Atherton family, A-Atherton specializes in residential plumbing troubleshooting and solutions, which will complement The Waterworks’ commercial and industrial capabilities currently housed in its Huber Heights, Ohio location. "A-Atherton was identified as a key partner to help us expand our residential services in the market," commented David Specht, President of The Waterworks. He added, “We learned early in our discussions that our companies share a unique passion for customer service. We are excited about the opportunity to leverage the best of both organizations as we move together to serve the Miami Valley community.” Mrs. Deb Atherton Webb will remain active in the business, providing her expertise and assistance in the transition of management functions. The Waterworks is pleased to report that each A-Atherton employee has accepted The Waterworks’ offer of continued employment with the company. About The Waterworks: Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, The Waterworks is Ohio’s leading plumbing, drain and HVAC company. Our team serves residential, commercial, and municipal sectors throughout central Ohio, including Dayton’s greater Miami Valley. With over 160 specialists and a dedicated fleet of service vehicles, the company responds quickly to both routine and emergency calls. For more information, visit thewaterworks.com or call 614-232-2222.

