Butler County, OH

Dayton-area suburb sees an uptick in renters, new study shows

By Owen Milnes
Dayton Business Journal
Dayton Business Journal
 4 days ago
The Miami Valley remains a mecca for homeowners, bucking a national trend in which renters are gaining a significant foothold, according to a new study. More than 100 U.S. suburban markets have changed from being predominantly occupied by homeowners to being predominantly occupied by renters, according to nationwide apartment search site RentCafe.

Dayton Business Journal

Dayton Business Journal

