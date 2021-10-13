Acer Predator Orion 7000 Gaming Desktops To Rumble In Early 2022 With Alder Lake, DDR5 And RTX 3090
Acer will waste no time injecting Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs into its desktop line, starting with its newly unveiled Predator Orion 7000 series PC. Built for high-end gaming, the latest addition to the Predator PC line pairs unlocked and overclockable Alder Lake processors with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, to tackle high frame rates with the image quality settings cranked to the max.hothardware.com
