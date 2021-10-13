Acer Predator Orion 7000 Gaming Desktops To Rumble In Early 2022 With Alder Lake, DDR5 And RTX 3090

Intel’s incoming Alder Lake processors, which might just be here at the start of November, have had more pricing leaks, this time from various Amazon listings across Europe. To be precise, we’ve witnessed price tag spillage from Amazon UK, as well as Amazon in France and the Netherlands, but as ever with leaked prices, put on your most skeptical head while perusing these – they could well be placeholders, as we often see when product listings go up before release.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO