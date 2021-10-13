CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Acer Predator Orion 7000 Gaming Desktops To Rumble In Early 2022 With Alder Lake, DDR5 And RTX 3090

By Paul Lilly
Hot Hardware
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer will waste no time injecting Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs into its desktop line, starting with its newly unveiled Predator Orion 7000 series PC. Built for high-end gaming, the latest addition to the Predator PC line pairs unlocked and overclockable Alder Lake processors with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, to tackle high frame rates with the image quality settings cranked to the max.

hothardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot Hardware

ASUS Z690 ROG Strix, Maximus, TUF Gaming Alder Lake Motherboard Pricing Leaks

There have been a few pricing leaks related to Intel's upcoming Alder Lake CPUs, but if you're planning to build a PC around a 12th Gen Core CPU, there are other components to consider as well. Such as DDR5 memory (or DDR4, if going that route) and a Z690 motherboard. Mobo makers will be ready to go at launch, and at least one vendor has posted pricing for what ASUS will have to offer.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Intel CEO says AMD's CPU dominance is 'over with Alder Lake'

In a recent interview, Pat Gelsinger, Intel's CEO, states that AMD's dominance of the performance CPU market will be over with the release of Alder Lake. In the rest of the interview he strikes a bullish note about Intel's future and the rising challenge from the likes of AMD, Arm, Apple, and other companies that don't start with the letter a.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alder Lake#Nvidia Geforce#Aio#Frostblade
PCGamesN

Intel’s Alder Lake gaming CPUs cost almost as much as a gaming PC on Amazon

The die size of Intel’s desktop processors may be shrinking from 14nm to 10nm, or Intel 7 if you want to get technical, but recent Amazon listings suggest that Alder Lake’s smaller size comes with a much larger price tag. Twitter users Dellchannel21 and Momomo_us, have highlighted product listings of team blue’s upcoming chips on Amazon UK, FR, and NL, complete with pricing. Currently, the Core i9-12900K is listed for a whopping £788.15 GBP and between €846,92-€919,88, putting it in direct competition with AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Intel Alder Lake CPU leak hints at some wallet-worrying prices

Intel’s incoming Alder Lake processors, which might just be here at the start of November, have had more pricing leaks, this time from various Amazon listings across Europe. To be precise, we’ve witnessed price tag spillage from Amazon UK, as well as Amazon in France and the Netherlands, but as ever with leaked prices, put on your most skeptical head while perusing these – they could well be placeholders, as we often see when product listings go up before release.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Intel Validates Kingston DDR5 Memory For 12th Gen Alder Lake Platforms

When Joe Gamer is building a PC, he probably doesn't even look at qualified parts lists, like memory QVLs. Products made to a given standard typically "just work," at least to a good-enough degree for general use, and don't need to be individually validated. Things are different in the business world, though. There, it's best to stick with the qualified hardware, and indeed, some support agreements even require that you do so.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
RTX
Tom's Hardware

Intel Shares Image of Shiny New Alder Lake CPUs In Final Form

Intel Vice President Gregory Bryant has shared the first official image of Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs on Twitter today. One of Intel's employees can be seen holding two Alder Lake chips, showing both the front and the rear of the large CPU, which is designed to be housed in a new, larger LGA 1700 socket. Although we have already seen tons of unofficial pictures of Alder Lake, the Twitter post provides a strong hint that the new CPU is almost here.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Intel Alder Lake may be up to 45% faster than the previous generation

The release of Intel Alder Lake is on the horizon, and the closer we get to the big day, the more benchmarks are leaked to the public. Today, a CPU-Z test was posted on Twitter by @TUM_APISAK showcasing the performance of the Intel Core i7-12700K. Compared to other processors from a similar price bracket, Intel’s 12th-gen CPU showed an impressive performance increase — as high as 45%.
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

NVIDIA RTX’s Latest Desktop and Laptop Bundles Include Guardians of the Galaxy

NVIDIA has announced a new Desktop/Laptop bundle for gamers who want to try out the PC version of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. The game is enhanced with the highest levels of details, ray-traced reflections rendered in real-time, performance accelerating DLSS support, and all the trimmings one would expect from a title of this caliber.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Intel Shares DDR5-4800 RAM Details for Alder Lake CPUs

By now, it's common knowledge that Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake will be the first mainstream processor platform to embrace DDR5 memory. The chipmaker (via momomo_us) has released a new document that lists the different DDR5-4800 memory modules that have been validated for its next-generation platform. Perhaps one of these models will land the first DDR5 spot on our best RAM list.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Intel’s CEO states Alder Lake will snatch AMD’s Ryzen gaming CPU crown

AMD reigns supreme within the gaming CPU market today, but its biggest competitor might be about to usurp the processor potentate from the throne. In a recent interview with CRN, Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger states that the company’s upcoming Alder Lake generation of chips will end AMD’s era of dominance.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Intel 12th gen Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M mobile SKUs to enter production between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022; Up to 14 cores, Xe GT3, PCie Gen5, and DDR5 on the anvil

Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M will be the mobile offerings in the 12th generation, and Intel is expected to begin production between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022. Alder Lake-P will replace Tiger Lake-H35, H45, and UP3 families featuring up to 14 cores, 96-EU Xe GT3 graphics, PCIe Gen5, Wi-Fi 6E, and DDR5 support.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Intel Alder Lake CPU showcased in first official picture

Something to look forward to: The only media available thus far for Intel’s Alder Lake CPU has been limited to renders and packaging leaks. Now, though, the company has finally shared an official image of the upcoming chip. The vice president of Intel’s Client Computing Group, Gregory Bryant, revealed the...
COMPUTERS
IGN

Daily Deals: Score an Alienware RTX 3060 Gaming PC for $1299, RTX 3070 for $1599, ASUS RTX 3080 PC for $1999

If you were to buy an RTX 30 series video card today, you'd still be paying way, way over MSRP. However, buying a pre-built RTX 30 series equipped gaming PC is another story; you might actually find one at a good discount. There are some new price drops today from Dell, HP, and Best Buy. The RTX 3060 video card is very well priced and offers enough power for most people. The RTX 3080 video card is for those of you who want to push 4K at 60fps or higher, or 1440p at 240fps or higher. Both options are on sale today.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy