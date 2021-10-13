Notables for the Pittsburgh Theater Scene

Phillip Winter takes the Art J.Rooney role at the Public’s all new production of The Chief. Lord of the Rings actor John Noble has dropped out of Pittsburgh Public Theater’s upcoming all new production of The Chief, coming to the O’Reilly Theater Oct. 20-Nov. 7. It was announced on Monday that: “The role of Arthur J. Rooney in The Chief will now be played by Pittsburgh stage veteran Philip Winters. John Noble was previously announced in the role and has departed the production for personal reasons. We wish him well and look forward to welcoming Mr. Winters into this iconic role.”