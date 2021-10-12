CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Gertrude “Dottie” Pennington

1230kfjb.com
 7 days ago

Gertrude “Dottie” Pennington, 89, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Interment will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Marshalltown. Memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Iowa River Hospice, both of Marshalltown. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

www.1230kfjb.com

Comments / 0

