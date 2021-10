People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA, has hit out at Ubisoft over a new minigame found in the recently released Far Cry 6. The latest installment in the popular open-world shooter is, for better and worse, very much like every other entry that has come before it. That means more anarchic action, lots of explosions, and animal companions that can be taken into some incredibly dangerous situations all in the name of revolution. I should point out that none of your animal companions can actually be properly killed, but the game has still managed to draw PETA's ire.

