Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Impressive in coverage
Racked up one solo tackle and six pass breakups during Sunday's win over Washington. Lattimore made up for a lack of production as a run stopper by his involvement in coverage, and he only needs two more pass breakups to tie his 2020 total. The cornerback isn't necessarily trustworthy as an every-week IDP asset, but he does play an every-down defensive role and possess a fairly high upside. Based on his performance against the Football Team, Lattimore earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.www.cbssports.com
