CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Russia's Putin Says U.S. Involvement in Afghanistan Led to Tragedy

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States' involvement in Afghanistan has led to tragedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, one week before Russia is due to host the Taliban in Moscow. After the United States and its allies withdrew their troops earlier this year after 20 years on the...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russia-Led Bloc Holds Large-Scale Drills Near Tajik-Afghan Border

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - A Russia-led post-Soviet security bloc started its largest military drills near the Tajik-Afghan border in years on Monday amid cross-border tensions ahead of talks between Afghanistan's new Taliban leaders and major regional powers. Unlike Afghanistan's other northern neighbours who have de facto acknowledged the Taliban leadership and...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says it doesn't expect breakthrough at talks with Taliban

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan said on Friday he did not expect any major breakthrough at talks with the Taliban next week in Moscow. The official, Zamir Kabulov, said in comments published by Russian news agencies that the Taliban had confirmed their attendance...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Putin says relations with Biden “working and stable”

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Kremlin has “constructive” relations with Washington and voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize U.S.-Russia ties. Putin, speaking during a panel discussion at an international energy conference in Moscow, also said that Russia stands ready to boost...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
kezi.com

Vladimir Putin says Russia is not using energy as a weapon

President Vladimir Putin has rejected accusations that Russia is deliberately driving natural gas prices higher in Europe by withholding exports. Speaking at an energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday, Putin called the accusations "politically motivated" and without evidence. His comments came as EU officials said lower than anticipated supplies of Russian gas were partly to blame for Europe's energy crisis and pledged to accelerate the bloc's efforts to wean itself off fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Birmingham Star

Situation in Afghanistan not easy, terrorists entering from Syria, Iraq, says Putin

Moscow [Russia], October 14 (ANI): Acknowledging that the situation is not easy in Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that battle-hardened terrorists were entering the strife-torn country from Syria and Iraq. He made the remarks in a virtual conference of the security service chiefs of the ex-soviet states,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Taliban#Reuters#Russian
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Putin says Russia needs to speed up vaccination for Covid-19

Russia must accelerate Covid-19 vaccinations, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated on Tuesday as the country recorded its highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic. Addressing newly elected lawmakers of the State Duma -- Russia's lower parliament house -- Putin urged the deputies who had gathered in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Israel's new PM to meet with Putin in Sochi, Russia

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will for the first time as premier meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month, with Iran at the top of the agenda. Bennett will travel Oct. 22 to meet Putin in the seaside resort city of Sochi Russia, to discuss political, security and economic issues, including the Iran nuclear program. Israel and Russia have long kept the diplomatic door open. The two countries operate a military hotline to coordinate air force operations over Syria to avoid clashes. Israel often attacks Iranian-linked targets in Syria, while Russia has provided support to the Syrian government.Russia also is one of the international parties that negotiated a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The deal fell apart after then-President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018. But the new U.S. administration is now trying to revive the deal with other international powers — a step that Israel opposes.Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, met many times with Putin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WNCY

Russia striving to be carbon neutral no later than 2060, says Putin

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia, the world’s fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, will strive to be carbon neutral no later than 2060, President Vladimir Putin said at an energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday. Putin expects hydrogen, ammonia and natural gas to play a larger role in the energy mix in...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Russia Can Help Europe, Not Using Gas as a Weapon Says Putin

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS/BEIJING (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia was not using gas as a weapon and was ready to help ease Europe's energy crunch as the EU called an emergency summit to tackle skyrocketing prices. Energy demand has surged as economies have rebounded from the pandemic, driving up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
NBC Connecticut

5 Charts Show Russia's Economic Highs and Lows Under Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has led Russia for over 20 years. The economy has been through highs and lows in those years. The Kremlin faces challenges both in the near and medium term. Love him or loathe him, there's no doubt that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been instrumental in...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Bennett Calls Russia’s Putin to Say ‘Happy Birthday’

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to congratulate him on his birthday, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a brief statement. Also discussed during the call were “various regional issues, including security,” according to the PMO. Bennett and Putin are slated to meet later...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Meet the New Face of Russia’s Anti-Putin Movement

YEKATERINBURG—In Russia, Yevgeny Roizman is something of an endangered species. With popular opposition leaders often forced into exile or locked behind bars, the career politician is one of very few career politicians left on the front lines, willing to fight against the Kremlin’s all-consuming corruption despite the risks that entails.
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Russia’s rising young communists pose an unexpected new threat to Putin’s grip

MOSCOW — A candidate for the Communist Party in Russia's parliamentary elections, Mikhail Lobanov, went overnight from being an obscure university math lecturer to being the new face of a rising threat to the Kremlin. He nearly derailed a high-profile, pro-Putin candidate in southwest Moscow in last month’s voting. Then...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Russia rewards Biden's appeasement with Afghanistan base insult

His 2020 campaign pledges to the contrary, President Joe Biden has become Russian President Vladimir Putin's cooperative comrade. Biden has excused massive ransomware attacks that were carried out with the Kremlin's approval . He has ignored congressional sanctions and approved Putin's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. He also cut a toothless deal that does nothing to protect Europe from Russian energy coercion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy