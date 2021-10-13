CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another dog food recalled over high levels of vitamin D

By Daniella Genovese
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal health officials are warning pet owners of another dog food brand recalling some of its products over elevated levels of vitamin D. Tuffy's Pet Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,600 cases of Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton out of an abundance of caution after being notified by the manufacturer that the product "may contain elevated levels of vitamin D," the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

