There has been a serious decline in available section 8 or affordable rentals housing in Lake Charles. When Hurricane Laura, hit and wiped out most of the cities apartment complexes, and older section 8 properties the housing shortage has only gotten worse. With the lose of property and no available housing, people have been forced to move to other cities and states. They can't come back if they wanted too, because they can't afford rent that's $1,000+ per month, making minimum wage. The housing in Lake Charles that is available, is not affordable for people making more than minimum wage either.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO