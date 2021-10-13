Tuckahoe meeting Oct. 21 to address Richmond International Airport

Richmond International Airport (Analise Beres for the Henrico Citizen)

Henrico County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair and Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia S. O’Bannon will host a Tuckahoe Town Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21 to discuss Richmond International Airport.

She and Perry Miller, the airport’s CEO, will discuss job opportunities, funding and other issues of the airport.

The meeting will be held at the Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive, with sessions at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Residents may participate virtually via WebEx by following links for the 1 p.m. session or 6:30 p.m. session. Residents also may participate by phone by calling 1-415-655-0002 and entering the access code 2305 657 6673 for the 1 p.m. session and 2315 201 2768 for the 6:30 p.m. session.

Residents are welcome to submit questions in advance to pob@patobannon.com or ask them during the meeting. For details, call (804) 501-4208 or visit patobannon.com or henrico.us/supervisors/tuckahoe-district.