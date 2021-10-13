One man died in Paris crash, another died soon afterward at Norway hospital

PARIS — Two men, one from Sumner and another from Greenwood, each died Thursday, Oct. 7, after a crash on Park Street. At approximately 4:45 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a report of a rollover crash on Park Street near the Dew Drop Inn and intersection of Paris Hill Road. According to a press release from Paris Police Chief Michael B. Dailey, when responders arrived they discovered two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which had rolled over into a residential driveway.